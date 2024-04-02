loanDepot team members to participate in volunteer activities across Southern California during Fair Housing Month

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, is proud to be a presenting sponsor of Habitat for Humanity’s annual Home is the Key cause marketing campaign. Coinciding with Fair Housing Month, the campaign was created to help unlock equitable homeownership and build inclusive communities across the U.S.

“At loanDepot, we know homeownership is a critical contributor to strong and stable communities, which is why we’re so passionate about all Habitat does to support fair and equitable housing,” said loanDepot, Inc. President and CEO Frank Martell. “We look forward to rolling up our sleeves during the Home is the Key campaign to do our part in creating a lasting impact for Habitat families in our communities.”

Sharing in Habitat’s knowledge that a decent, affordable home is the key to stability, well-being, and intergenerational wealth, loanDepot team members will volunteer for Habitat in Southern California throughout the campaign, helping to build a multi-family home in Los Angeles along with playhouses for families in Orange County.

Team loanDepot will also join forces with other Habitat partners for a special Home is the Key Volunteer Day in Long Beach on April 11 steps away from the Washington Villas, the largest project in Habitat LA’s history. This event holds particular significance as it commemorates the historic passage of the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, or nationality.

“loanDepot has been a valuable partner to Habitat, and we are excited to have their support during the Home is the Key campaign,” said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president, corporate and cause marketing partnerships, Habitat for Humanity International. “Home is the key to stability, well-being, and intergenerational wealth, and this year’s campaign reminds us that we all benefit when home is accessible to everyone. We are grateful to have partners like loanDepot who share in our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

As a purpose-driven lender committed to helping more families realize their financial and homeownership goals, loanDepot supports Habitat’s mission to help homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families. loanDepot’s partnership with Habitat was sparked by loanDepot’s commitment to leaving a lasting positive impact on the places where its employees live and work. As part of a year-long partnership, loanDepot executives and employees have supported Habitat builds across the country in Arizona, California, New Jersey, and Texas.

To learn more about Habitat’s Home is the Key campaign visit habitat.org/homeisthekey.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) (NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402606216/en/