Publicis Flags Tech Rebound as Revenue Growth Beats Expectations

Publicis reported a 5.3% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by new business wins and what it called a clear rebound in the technology sector.

X Received Inquiry From U.S. Lawmakers on Brazil Actions, Musk Says

Social-media platform X has received an inquiry from U.S. lawmakers related to the company's continuing legal standoff with Brazilian authorities, Elon Musk said.

Lufthansa Halts Tehran Flights Amid Concerns of Potential Iran Attacks

Lufthansa has halted flights to and from Tehran due to heightened security risks in the Middle East after the U.S. warned of possible Iranian attacks on Israel.

Singapore's Temasek Plans to Boost Investments in Europe

Singapore's state-investment company Temasek plans to invest more in European companies focused on sustainability, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to build up resilience in its portfolio.

Uniqlo Owner Raises Profit Forecast

Fast Retailing reported profit growth for the fiscal first half, driven by higher sales in the U.S. and Europe, a sign of success in its strategy of global expansion.

Netflix Stock Deserves a Place in the Magnificent 7

It's set to report its first-quarter earnings on April 18, and it's still reasonably priced. Investors should pay attention.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 Billion

The deal would give the pharmaceutical giant access to Alpine's potential treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Regeneron accused of 'fraudulent' drug-pricing reporting for eye drug Eylea

The Department of Justice on Wednesday accused drug maker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. of fraudulent practices related the pricing of its blockbuster vision-impairment drug Eylea, boosting its sales in the process.

Costco boosts its dividend by 14% while touting sharp rise in e-commerce sales

Costco saw a 9.4% sales boost the five weeks through April 7, driven by a surge in e-commerce activity. .

NextDC Raising $860 Million Amid Record Data-Center Demand

Australian data-center operator NextDC is raising $860.4 million of equity to accelerate several developments as the global shift to cloud computing drives record demand for its services.

