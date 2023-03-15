Mastek , a turnkey and trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation service provider, today announced its new business partnership with Dulsco, a people and environmental solutions company.

Mastek will implement an integrated cloud platform to digitally transform Dulsco's Finance, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation and Human Capital Management (HCM) functions.

In a highly competitive workforce market, hiring at scale the right talent at the right place and time is an immense challenge. Mastek's partnership with Dulsco will unify the latter's disparate systems with a best-of-the-breed staffing and ERP solution, and bring in ultra-resilience for their vast customers. Mastek will digitally de-complex Dulsco's back-office operations for sharper business insights, improved productivity, and enhanced business efficiency.

'We are committed to deliver measurable outcomes to client in their Cloud transformation journey,' said Surya Nunna , EVP-AMEA at Mastek 'Our deep Oracle expertise coupled with our industry specific accelerators enable clients to seamlessly transition to cloud within the stipulated time period. The solution will help Dulsco to gain an edge in a highly competitive talent market.'

Mastek will deploy its in-house accelerator 'Workforce Scheduler' to formalize a central database and regulate time and workforce tracking, advanced scheduling, rostering, workforce analytics, and complex absence management. With its in-built integrations on Oracle HCM, Oracle Payroll, and Oracle Projects, the 'Workforce Scheduler' will facilitate easy data transfer with zero human intervention. Additionally, with its 'Glide 4.0' framework, Mastek will render complete autonomy to Dulsco to accelerate self-growth by harnessing updated versions of Oracle Cloud resources. With Mastek's industry-first Oracle Cloud transformation, Dulsco will unlock functional agility across services comprising Finance, EPM, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation, and HCM.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK ; BSE: 523704), is a turnkey and trusted digital engineering and Cloud transformation partner that delivers Innovative solutions and business outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. It enables customer success and de-complexes digital for enterprises by enabling them to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the Cloud, and accelerate digital advantage. A preferred Oracle partner with a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and 100+ industry-specific solutions, Mastek delivers the right-fit solutions to more than 1500 clients globally, leveraging its Glide 4.0 framework for a seamless transition to the Cloud. Mastek's ~6000 strong workforce operates out of 40+ countries (in the UK , Americas , Europe , Middle East and APAC) to deliver business value with velocity. MST Solutions, a Mastek company, is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner trusted by several Fortune 1000 enterprise clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

About Dulsco