  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MJ Hudson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJH   JE00BJTLYP93

MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC

(MJH)
  Report
02:40:10 2022-12-12 am EST
13.13 GBX   -.--%
02:42aUK's MJ Hudson mulls sale of some units, names interim CFO
RE
02:25aUK's MJ Hudson Initiates Process To Consider Approaches For Business Divisions
MT
01/15MJ Hudson To Disclose Approaches For Parts Of Business
MT
UK's MJ Hudson mulls sale of some units, names interim CFO

01/16/2023 | 02:42am EST
(Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson Group, which provides services to asset managers, said on Monday it was evaluating takeover interest in some units to reduce its debt and named an interim finance chief as it continues the delayed audit of last year's results.

The company said it had engaged Alvarez & Marsal to evaluate the inbound indications of interest for some of its divisions, without giving any further details.

MJ Hudson, which provides advisory, outsourcing and data services to asset managers, suspended Chief Financial Officer Peter Connell last month and warned it would not be able to complete auditing its full-year 2022 results by the end of that month as more financial discrepancies had come to light.

The company, whose shares were suspended on Dec. 12, said on Monday it continues to work to achieve the necessary clarity on its full-year financials.

MJ Hudson said Ran Oren will take over as interim CFO.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40,5 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2022 -3,30 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net Debt 2022 14,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,91x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 26,4 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,13 GBX
Average target price 78,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Donald Jeremy Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Richard Miller Executive Chairman
Brian Cave Managing Director-Technology
Odi Lahav Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jonathan Fraser Bale Group Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MJ HUDSON GROUP PLC0.00%32
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.60%45 619
TELEPERFORMANCE SE10.24%15 690
EDENRED SE-3.46%13 244
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.27%12 923
LG CORP.4.87%10 416