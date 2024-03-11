Company recognized for helping to improve employee health and vitality

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has been selected by Cigna Healthcare as a recipient of their 2023 Gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

N-able recently launched an internal Wellness page to help N-ablites prioritize their well-being. Through this Wellness page on the company N-tranet, N-ablites can access resources and explore new ways to stay healthy—physically, mentally, financially, and socially. With this addition, N-able is now offering wellness-focused programs such as meditation sessions, healthy meals education, and financial wellness workshops both virtually and at collaboration hubs. N-able also offers a Global Employee Assistance Program that is free for N-ablites and their families, and available in local languages.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said Kathleen Pai, Chief People Officer at N-able. “Our aim is to help N-ablites prioritize their health and wellness across all aspects of physical, mental, financial, and social well-being. Emphasizing the importance of wellness in the employee journey leads to a more productive, satisfied workforce and allows our N-ablites to better serve each other and our partners.”

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Cigna Group. “Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That’s why we’re proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor N-able with the Gold level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

