Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : StorageGRID helps your business be compliant

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

InfoCert awarded the certificate after completing a detailed evaluation of all StorageGRID digital safety components. View the certificate (Product -> NetApp StorageGRID).

InfoCert is a specialist in software certification. The certification rules developed by InfoCert are widely recognized by both professionals and regulatory authorities around the world as a standard for software compliance. NF203 certification is a standard that customers in France recognize as an important element showing technology compliance with French regulations.

ISO/IEC 25051 is an international standard that gives StorageGRID users confidence that the software will perform as offered and delivered.

Learn more about NetApp StorageGRID.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
04:43aNETAPP : Guiding the Healthcare Consumer Journey with the Right Data, Right Place and Righ..
PU
04:43aNETAPP : StorageGRID helps your business be compliant
PU
04:43aNETAPP : Accelerating medical research with data science as a service
PU
11/17NETAPP : Driving the public cloud freeway--don't get caught overspending
PU
11/15NetApp Continues to Power Ducati into the Next MotoGP World Championship
BU
11/14NETAPP : Accelerated development – coming to a Kubernetes cluster near you
PU
11/14NETAPP : Losing sleep over your Epic environment? Ansible Automation can help
PU
11/11Bring a cloudlike experience on premises for your analytics workflows
PU
11/10Healthcare AI in the Cloud
PU
11/09NetApp Closes Acquisition of CloudCheckr   
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 19 527 M 19 527 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 87,32 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.31.82%19 527
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION0.56%17 357
PURE STORAGE, INC.24.68%8 036
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.89%3 815
INNODISK CORPORATION22.89%604
MAXELL, LTD.3.42%576