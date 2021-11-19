NetApp : StorageGRID helps your business be compliant

InfoCert awarded the certificate after completing a detailed evaluation of all StorageGRID digital safety components. View the certificate (Product -> NetApp StorageGRID).

InfoCert is a specialist in software certification. The certification rules developed by InfoCert are widely recognized by both professionals and regulatory authorities around the world as a standard for software compliance. NF203 certification is a standard that customers in France recognize as an important element showing technology compliance with French regulations.

ISO/IEC 25051 is an international standard that gives StorageGRID users confidence that the software will perform as offered and delivered.

