NIKON CORPORATION

Nikon : Announces Upcoming Release of AMI-5700 Automatic Macro Inspection System

10/21/2021
Enables batch inspection and measurement across entire 300 mm wafer area

Nikon Announces Upcoming Release of AMI-5700 Automatic Macro Inspection System

October 21, 2021

AMI-5700 automatic macro inspection system

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) announced the upcoming release of the AMI-5700 automatic macro inspection system, which performs batch inspection of 300 mm wafers with exceptional sensitivity and maximized productivity.

Nikon automatic macro inspection equipment (the AMI series) are inspection systems that detect semiconductor wafer defects, and the industry-leading AMI-5700 provides ultra-fine sensitivity and superior throughput using simultaneous capture of images across the entire wafer. Many AMI systems are operating in 300 mm wafer manufacturing facilities worldwide, contributing to early detection of wafer defects that can occur in semiconductor mass production processes.

Like previous-generation AMI systems, the AMI-5700 delivers very efficient, advanced inspection capabilities. Customers can then equip their AMI-5700 with a newly developed add-on high-speed measurement function that enables detailed inspection and measurement using the single system. The AMI-5700 helps users better manage their semiconductor device production processes and boosts productivity of their semiconductor fabs.

Product name and release date
Product name AMI-5700 automatic macro inspection system
Orders start Early November 2021
Key Benefits 1. High-speed measurement capabilities

The leading-edge AMI-5700 is not limited to wafer inspection, it can also measure the wafer and detect defects. In addition to performing 300 mm full wafer inspection, a newly developed optional high-speed measurement function is available, which enables the AMI-5700 to measure pattern linewidth, coating thickness, and focus at a rate of 100,000 or more points/min (Note 1).

  • NOTE 1:This data is obtained when batch image capturing is performed 3 times under different conditions at a minimum exposure time.
2. Enhanced defect detection sensitivity

Newly developed optics and an enhanced condensed mirror enable high-quality image capture with low chromatic aberration. The AMI-5700 detects errors greater than or equal to ±10％ of the target pattern sizes: 22 nm for lines/spaces, 50 nm for holes (Note 2) and 80 nm for spaces using diffraction inspection. In addition, the innovative scatter inspection unit enables exceptional detection sensitivity with the AMI-5700 detecting particles and scratches as small as 5 µm compared to 15 µm using earlier models.

  • NOTE 2:Circular opening connecting the layer on which circuit elements are formed to a layer for wiring, or one connecting between layers for multilayer metal wiring.
3. Maximized productivity

Optimized firmware provides enhanced throughput of 180 wafers per hour or greater for full-area inspection of 300 mm wafers. The AMI-5700 also features 3 load ports for wafer carriers to reduce transfer wait time in the fab and increase production efficiency.

Body specifications
Dimensions (W x D x H) 2,362 mm x 2,420 mm
Weight Approx. 2,600 kg (with the scatter inspection and backside inspection options)

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
