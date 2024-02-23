Expresses Concern About Norfolk Southern’s Lobbying Efforts, Which Appear to be About Using Misinformation and Inappropriate Influence to Protect Mr. Shaw’s Status as One of the Railroad Industry’s Highest-Paid Executives Remains Inspired by President Joe Biden’s Statements About the Importance of Holding Norfolk Southern Accountable

Ohio-based Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, its affiliates and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “Investor Group” or “we”), who collectively own a large equity stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement following the Federal Railroad Administration’s recent letter.

As a reminder, the Investor Group recently announced the nomination of eight highly qualified, independent candidates (the “Investor Slate”) for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). In addition, the Investor Group announced it has identified a proposed management team that includes transportation network leader Jim Barber, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and lifelong railroad operator and turnaround expert Jamie Boychuk as Chief Operating Officer. To learn more about the Investor Slate and proposed management team, download a copy of the Investor Group’s presentation, entitled The Case for Leadership, Safety and Strategy Changes at Norfolk Southern, at www.MoveNSCForward.com.

The Investor Group commented:

“We agree with the Federal Railroad Administration’s statement that Norfolk Southern’s path to ‘immediate and long-term success is through a relentless focus on safety.’ We also share the agency’s concerns regarding ‘backsliding’ at the Company. Despite making reactionary safety commitments following the preventable derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in 2023, Norfolk Southern’s Board and management team have overseen multiple derailments and the tragic death of an engineer in 2024. This is one of the primary reasons why our proposed management team and slate of director candidates, which includes former policymakers with relevant expertise, continue to follow President Joe Biden’s calls to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

We believe Chair Amy Miles and the Board have presided over yet another failure of oversight by allowing Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw to allocate millions of dollars to wide-ranging lobbying and public relations efforts, which now appear to be geared toward saving his role as one of the railroad industry’s highest-paid executives. We know for a fact that the Company’s private jets have been heading to Washington, D.C. with great frequency since we privately nominated a slate of director candidates in November of 2023. According to public records, the Company is represented by 41 lobbyists, who are tasked with engaging governmental bodies that include the Department of Transportation, Surface Transportation Board and Federal Railroad Administration.1 Nearly 80% of these lobbyists are considered ‘revolvers,’ meaning they previously worked at the very government entities they are now talking to on behalf of Mr. Shaw and Norfolk Southern.2 Fortunately, dedicated and engaged public officials are likely to see through Norfolk Southern’s defensive efforts and villainizing of the Investor Group.

While Mr. Shaw is allowed to continue wasting money on self-serving lobbying and public relations strategies, rather than allocating that stream of funds to safety initiatives, we are going to focus on facts that include:

Our slate’s Scheduled Network strategy would position the Company to enhance safety and reduce risks by shrinking the number of trains on the track and reducing dangerous workloads that can lead to exhaustion-driven mistakes.

Our slate’s top priority is safety because Norfolk Southern cannot deliver sustained value for any stakeholder without first establishing a safety-first culture – Company billboards and photo ops do not translate to a real safety-first culture.

Our slate is publicly committing to releasing a 100-day transition plan and detailed strategy overview after it is able to begin soliciting support for proposals at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

Mr. Shaw has had more than 30 years to help establish a safety-first culture at Norfolk Southern, but stakeholders continue to have legitimate concerns about the lapses that are still occurring.

Mr. Shaw has never held a senior role in operations, which is typically where safety protocols are established and enforced.

The employees and partners of Ancora, which is an Ohio-based asset manager that serves the needs of individuals, families, pension funds and other institutions, have loved ones and family who have been directly impacted by the tragedy in East Palestine, Ohio – meaning this campaign is about much more than financial returns to Ancora.”

About Ancora

Founded in 2003, Ancora Holdings Group, LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management, retirement plan services and insurance solutions to individuals and institutions across the United States. The firm is a long-term supporter of union labor and has a history of working with union groups and public pension plans to deliver long-term value. Ancora’s comprehensive service offering is complemented by a dedicated team that has the breadth of expertise and operational structure of a global institution, with the responsiveness and flexibility of a boutique firm. For more information about Ancora, please visit https://ancora.net.

Advisors

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP is serving as legal advisor, with Longacre Square Partners LLC serving as communications and strategy advisor and D.F. King & Co., Inc. serving as proxy solicitor.

