Peloton's value drops $9.2 billion as Wall Street predicts tough road ahead

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc shares
closed 35.3% lower on Friday, wiping off about $9.2 billion in
market value as analysts predicted a tough path ahead for the
pandemic darling amid a return by economies to normalcy.
It also halted hiring in all departments with immediate
effect during an all-hands meeting, according to a CNBC report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/05/peloton-freezes-hiring-after-it-slashes-its-forecast-shares-drop-35percent.html.
Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
At least 15 analysts lowered their price target on the
Peloton stock after the company cut its annual sales forecast by
up to $1 billion and reported its slowest quarterly sales growth
in more than a year.
Wedbush analyst James Hardiman, rated five star by
Refinitiv, dubbed Peloton's "fall from grace" in such a short
period of time as "fairly astonishing".
Peloton's near-term sales is clouded by slowing traffic
online, a shift to the lower-priced Bike and slower adoption of
Tread, Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group, another highly
rated analyst, said in a note.
Telsey cut her rating to 'market perform' from 'outperform',
but along with a few other brokerages, she remained positive
about its long-term prospects.
Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala said Peloton's
connected fitness opportunity could still be intact, but the
path to get there appears "more difficult".
However, with gyms back in favor, Gajrawala said Peloton
needs to adopt a different strategy as gyms are planning to
offer digital content.
To tackle falling sales, the New York-based company outlined
plans to boost marketing spend. BMO's Simeon Siegel, however,
doubted if that would be enough.
"There are plenty of new entrants fighting for mind and
market share and that suggests that increasing marketing dollars
will likely prove necessary, but hardly sufficient," Siegel
said.
The home fitness leader's shares closed at $55.64 in early
trade. They have lost 63% so far this year.
