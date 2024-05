POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC (Polestar) is a Swedish-based electric vehicle manufacturer. Company's portfolio includes Polestar 1, Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5. Polestar products are currently available on markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China. Polestar produces electric cars to reduce gas emmisions and develop new technologies to further minimize the carbon footprint.