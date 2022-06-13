Primax Electronics : Announcement of attending Sinopac Securities 2Q/2022 Online Forum
06/13/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
14:46:13
Subject
Announcement of attending Sinopac Securities
2Q/2022 Online Forum
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To attend Sinopac Securities 2Q/2022 Online Forum
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
