  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Primax Electronics Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4915   TW0004915004

PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.

(4915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
64.00 TWD   +1.43%
Summary 
Summary

Primax Electronics : Announcement of attending Sinopac Securities 2Q/2022 Online Forum

06/13/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 14:46:13
Subject 
 Announcement of attending Sinopac Securities
2Q/2022 Online Forum
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  To attend Sinopac Securities 2Q/2022 Online Forum
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 07:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80 558 M 2 716 M 2 716 M
Net income 2022 2 744 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net cash 2022 2 350 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 29 135 M 982 M 982 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Primax Electronics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,00 TWD
Average target price 67,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Sheng Liang Chairman & General Manager
Ying I Hsiao Chief Financial Officer
You Min Kuo General Manager-Operations
Tai Chao Ku Independent Director
Chih Kai Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.12.87%982
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.73%5 753
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.47%2 091
EIZO CORPORATION-5.45%604
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.14%521
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-31.02%333