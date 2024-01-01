Originally launched in 1999, the Mostro derives its name from the Italian word for monster, which describes its new, experimental look that marked a new aesthetic at the time. A hybrid creation that stands out while fitting in, the Mostro draws inspiration from two diverse realms - the sleek but tough sprinting spikes of the '60s and the chilled-out surfing shoes of the '80s.

An iconic and convention-defying silhouette from PUMA's storied archives, the low-profile silhouette boasts defining features such as its signature spiked sole and versatile strap closure. Promising maximum flexibility and comfort, the Mostro is an utterly singular design for monsters and humans alike. The 2024 Mostro is constructed with a mesh upper, overlaying PUMA Formstrip in metallic silver, as well as an elastic strap closure and lycra liner.

Captured through the lens of photographer Chris Maggio in New York City, the campaign shows the Mostro through the daily lives of several unique city dwellers. Thawing out after 25 years in cryogenic slumber, the PUMA Mostro is set for its long-awaited re-entry. Joining the Mostro are a group of defrosted individuals embodying the roles of two iconic NYC characters - the Gen-Z tastemaker, and the Tourist. Just like the Mostro itself, these unexpected and bold characters are intended to stand out as different from the rest.

Groundbreaking in 1999, and a work of art today, the Mostro walks the line between sports and style, and now it's back.

Debuting in a Light Grey and Yellow colorway, the PUMA Mostro will be available at selected retailers worldwide including Dover Street Market, Slam Jam, VooStore, Kith, The Broken Arm, LN-CC, END. Clothing, and WORKSOUT starting January 13, 2024.