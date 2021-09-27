Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRD   US2578672006

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R R Donnelley & Sons : RRD Showcases Folding Carton Services Engineered to Enrich Shopper Experience at PACK EXPO

09/27/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From premium production to stand-out embellishments, RRD Packaging Solutions solidifies itself as a single-source partner in folding carton manufacturing

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today highlights its end-to-end, single-source capabilities for premium folding carton production while at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (booth N-8805). From basic structures to complex configurations, RRD Packaging Solutions leverages both a localized presence and global resources to provide brands access to world-class production and embellishments.

Across food and beverage, consumer electronics, health, beauty, nutraceutical and medical sectors, trading cards, and more, RRD’s paperboard packaging solutions can serve both Fortune 500 companies seeking a centralized approach to design and execution, as well as emerging brands facing limitations in their in-house expertise and the resources to scale. RRD’s associated services span these key areas:

  • Structural design from concept to creation
  • Material exploration with a lens on sustainability
  • Production (up to 12-color UV, 6-color offset litho)
  • Enhancements (spot UV, soft touch, foil stamping and etching, foil board, embossing, etc.)
  • Finishing (die-cutting, folding and gluing, tear strips, collating, windowing, security tagging, etc.)
  • Project management and vendor managed inventory

“Incorporating premium materials and choice embellishments into a folding carton’s design not only makes a product stand out — online, in hand, or on the shelf — it can unbox a deeper customer connection,” said Lisa Pruett, President of RRD Packaging Solutions, Forms and Labels. “Tapping into this potential requires production agility, design and engineering expertise, a stable supplier base, and stringent quality control, all of which are core to RRD Packaging Solutions.”

RRD’s scope also includes a roster of complementary services: creative design, kitting and/or light assembly, custom distribution, warehousing, and proprietary supply chain management, with bundled solutions of labels, in-carton commercial print, and more.

For more information about RRD Packaging Solutions’ premium folding cartons capabilities, please visit rrd.com/folding-cartons.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
11:04aR R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Showcases Folding Carton Services Engineered to Enrich Shopper ..
BU
07:01aR R DONNELLEY & SONS : Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter to R.R. Donnelley Board of Di..
PR
09/01R R DONNELLEY & SONS : Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter to R.R. Donnelley Board of Di..
PR
09/01Chatham Asset Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of R.R. Donnelley
CI
08/27RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification..
AQ
08/27R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RR Donnelley Renews Shareholders Rights Plan For Another Year
MT
08/27R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Extends Existing Stockholder Rights Plan
BU
08/27R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Extends Existing Stockholder Rights Plan Plan to Be Submitted t..
PU
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of RR Donnelley & Sons..
MT
08/11R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Scales Communications Solutions for Education, Maximizing the V..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 879 M - -
Net income 2021 43,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,38 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Knotts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry D. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Pope Chairman
David Houck Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Deborah L. Steiner Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY93.81%319
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.49.49%6 824
TOPPAN INC.37.94%6 079
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.28.39%2 646
CIMPRESS PLC-4.91%2 177
DELUXE CORPORATION21.71%1 512