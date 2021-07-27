Randstad N : Randstad continues to deliver market-leading growth, revenue 3% above 2019.

revenue

Organic revenue per working day grew by 38.2% in Q2 2021 resulting in revenue of € 6,078 million (Q1 2021: up 6.4%). Reported revenue was up 37.0% YoY, of which working days had a positive effect of 0.9% while FX had a negative effect of 2.1%.

In North America, revenue per working day was up 23% (Q1 2021: up 5%). Growth in the US was up 21% (Q1 2021: up

5%), while Canada was up 50% YoY (Q1 2021: up 7%). In Europe, revenue per working day grew by 46% (Q1 2021: up

6%). Revenue in France was up 63% (Q1 2021: up 4%), while the Netherlands was up 37% (Q1 2021: up 9%). Germany

was up 46% (Q1 2021: up 5%), while sales growth in Belgium was up 37% (Q1 2021: up 1%). Revenue in Italy was up 64%

(Q1 2021: up 20%), while revenue in Iberia was up 45% (Q1 2021: down 2%). In the 'Rest of the world' region, revenue

was up by 20% (Q1 2021: up 11%); Japan increased by 5% (Q1 2021: up 4%), while Australia & New Zealand rose by 33%

(Q1 2021: up 15%).

Perm fees increased by 91% (Q1 2021: down 5%), with Europe up 103% (Q1 2021: down 5%) and North America up 116%

(Q1 2021: down 7%). In the 'Rest of the world' region, perm fees increased by 42% (Q1 2021: down 2%). Perm fees made up 11.3% of gross profit.

gross profit

In Q2 2021, gross profit amounted to € 1,183 million. Organic growth was up 44.9% (Q1 2021: up 5.9%). Currency effects had a negative € 27 million impact on gross profit compared to Q2 2020.

year-on-year gross margin development (%)

21%

20% 0.5% 0.0% 19.5% 19% 0.3% 18.7%

18%

17%

Q2 2020 Temp Perm placements HRS/other Q2 2021

Gross margin was 19.5% in the quarter, 80bp above Q2 2020 (as shown in the graph above). Temporary staffinghad a 30bp positive impact on gross margin (Q1 2021: neutral impact), with underlying pricing climate stable. Permanent placements had a 50bp positive impact, while HRS/other had no impact.

operating expenses

On an organic basis, operating expenses increased by € 63 million sequentially to € 923 million. This includes selective investments in growth and digital initiatives. Compared to last year, operating expenses were up 24% organically (Q1 2021: stable), while currency effects had a € 22 million positive impact.