Press release on October 28, 2021 - PDF

9m 9m 2021-2020 2021-2019 Change Change on a 2020 2021 Like-for- Like-for- on actual comparable sales sales like like structure structure (in €m) (in €m) change change basis basis High Performance Solutions 4,780 5,494 +14.9% +14.8% +17.8% +2.2% Northern Europe 9,493 11,234 +18.3% +18.4% +16.6% +10.4% Southern Europe - ME & Africa 8,986 10,607 +18.0% +23.7% +24.2% +13.0% Americas 4,223 5,068 +20.0% +18.0% +25.7% +26.2% Asia-Pacific 1,059 1,322 +24.8% +29.0% +32.9% +16.1% Internal sales and misc. -650 -792 --- --- --- --- Group Total 27,891 32,933 +18.1% +19.7% +21.0% +12.4%

Like-for-like sales were up by 9.4% in the third quarter compared to third-quarter 2020 (up 13.3% on third-quarter 2019, following a rise of 11.9% in the first half versus first-half 2019), driven by an acceleration in prices which increased 8.7% (after a 3.9% increase in the first half) in a far more inflationary raw material and energy cost environment. As expected, there was a more modest rise in volumes, which progressed 0.7% over the quarter given the high comparison basis in third-quarter 2020, when trade professionals had taken few holidays during the summer period in Europe on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, volumes were up by 3.6% - with a stronger increase in the Americas and in Asia-Pacific - despite a contraction in the automotive market. The calendar effect compared to third-quarter 2020 and third-quarter 2019 was negative at around 0.5%, with the impact being more significant in Southern Europe.

On a reported basis, sales came in at €32,933 million for the nine-month period. The currency impact reduced sales by 1.3% over the nine-month period and added 1.1% to sales in the third quarter, mainly reflecting less depreciation of the US dollar along with the appreciation of the British pound and Nordic krona.

The Group structure impact reduced sales by 1.6% over the nine-month period and by 3.8% in the third quarter, reflecting the ongoing optimization of the Group's profile, with divestments mainly in Southern Europe (Lapeyre in France, Distribution in the Netherlands and in Spain), Northern Europe (Graham in the UK, Glassolutions in Germany), and Asia-Pacific (Pipe in China). Total divestitures since the end of 2018 represent €5.3 billion in sales. The acquisitions of Chryso - a leading global player in construction chemicals - and of Panofrance - a specialist distributor of timber and panels - will be consolidated as from fourth-quarter 2021. Note that in light of the hyperinflationary environment in Argentina, this country which represents less than 1% of the Group's consolidated sales, is excluded from the like-for-like analysis.

Update on raw material and energy cost inflation

Amid the current context of accelerating inflation in energy costs, Saint-Gobain is now expecting energy and raw material cost inflation of around €1.5 billion in 2021 compared to 2020 (in line with the estimate given during the Capital Markets Day on October 6, 2021 and compared to its previous estimation for the full-year of €1.1 billion made at the end of July), of which €1.1 billion in second-half 2021 alone.

Thanks to the priority given to sales prices, in third-quarter 2021 the Group achieved a positive price impact of 8.7% overall and of 8.1% for its industrial businesses alone.

In the current energy price context and given the new price increase announcements in most countries in Europe and in the US, Saint-Gobain is confident that it will be able to offset raw material and energy cost inflation over full-year 2021.

