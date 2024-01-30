Stock DIM SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Equities

DIM

FR0013154002

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:06 2024-01-30 am EST 		After market 12:39:00 pm
238.9 EUR -0.17% Intraday chart for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 238.7 -0.08%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : FY23: Updated mid-term outlook offers much-valued 'certainty' Alphavalue
SARTORIUS STEDIM : UBS raises its target price CF
Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions covering fermentation, filtration, purification, fluid management and lab technologies are supporting the biopharmaceutical industry around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. For next generation processes, Sartorius Stedim Biotech focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Strongly rooted in the scientific community and closely allied with customers and technology partners, the company is dedicated to its philosophy of turning science into solutions on a daily basis. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and a global network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech enjoys a worldwide presence. Its key manufacturing and R&D site is in Germany.
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-03-26 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
239.3 EUR
Average target price
253.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.78%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Stock Sartorius Stedim Biotech
-0.25% 23 827 M $
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Stock Abbott Laboratories
+2.43% 197 B $
MEDTRONIC PLC Stock Medtronic plc
+5.28% 116 B $
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY Stock Becton, Dickinson and Company
-2.31% 68 868 M $
DEXCOM, INC. Stock DexCom, Inc.
-1.74% 48 007 M $
HOYA CORPORATION Stock Hoya Corporation
+5.82% 43 649 M $
CENCORA, INC. Stock Cencora, Inc.
+6.67% 43 472 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. Stock West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
+7.57% 27 413 M $
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
+1.59% 26 616 M $
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
+0.36% 25 688 M $
Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
