Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SEMrush Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEMR   US81686C1045

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semrush : Launches New App Center

05/17/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) today announces the addition of a new App Center to its fast-growing digital marketing ecosystem.

Semrush App Center includes powerful Semrush-developed products such as Agency Growth Kit, Semrush.Trends, and Semrush Local, as well as third-party vendors, including launch partners Video Rank Tracker by Tubiсs, Mobile App Insights by Mobile Action, Instant Banner Generator by Abyssale and E-commerce Keywords Analytics by Iteora.

“Semrush App Center provides our developer partners access to a massive number of digital marketing communities around the world,” said Semrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin. “We are thrilled to partner with some of the best digital marketing developers to offer powerful products that integrate with and augment Semrush’s own features to help our users step up their digital marketing game.”

“Tubics is a leading provider of video SEO solutions and we are excited to offer our platform to Semrush’s customer base,” said Tubics co-founder and CPO Matthias Funk. “The combination of website and video SEO brings great incremental results by allowing clients to track best keywords for ranking on YouTube. Through this partnership, these growth opportunities are now available to all Semrush users.”

All apps featured on the Semrush App Center have been hand-picked and vetted by Semrush, for quality, reliability, interoperability and exclusive subscription pricing for Semrush users. Semrush users benefit from single sign-on to access multiple App Center tools via a single Semrush account. Vendors featured in the App Center are supported through their partnership with Semrush in determining product strategy, integration, and optimal pricing.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland and Cyprus.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
12:02pSEMRUSH  : Launches New App Center
BU
05/12SEMRUSH  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for SEMrush Holdings to $20 From $..
MT
05/12SEMRUSH  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for SEMrush Holdings to $22 From $20, M..
MT
05/12SEMRUSH  : Piper Sandler Adjusts SEMrush Holdings' Price Target to $24 from $22,..
MT
05/11SEMRUSH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/11SEMRUSH  : Swings to Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings as Revenue Rises; Issues Downbeat Reve..
MT
05/11SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/11SEMRUSH  : Earnings Flash (SEMR) SEMRUSH HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $40M, vs. S..
MT
05/11SEMRUSH  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/27SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 176 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -205x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 468 M 2 468 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 18,22 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 468
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.57%1 868 960
SEA LIMITED8.86%112 590
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.72%90 661
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.44%58 769
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-8.07%54 002