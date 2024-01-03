Simulations Plus, Inc. is a provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical drug discovery and development, including the prediction of properties of molecules utilizing both artificial intelligence and machine-based technology. The Company's segments include software and services. It offers 12 software products for pharmaceutical research and development: GastroPlus, DDDPlus, MembranePlus, DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, IPFsym, RENAsym, MITOsym, MonolixSuite, ADMET Predictor and MedChem Designer. Its services include population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic, quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology, and physiologically based pharmacokinetic. The Company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial development to regulatory submissions supporting product approval. Its software and consulting services are provided to various industries, including biotechnology and cosmetics.

