SPARX : Announces the Partial Opening of Its Tokyo Offices

June 18, 2021

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

SPARX Group Announces the Partial Opening of Its Tokyo Offices

TOKYO-June 18, 2021-SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1: 8739) today announced that it would partially open its Tokyo offices (in Minato, Tokyo) starting on Monday, June 21. It had closed all its Tokyo offices on April 26 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

SPARX continues to take appropriate measures for preventing COVID-19 infections.

For the time being, these measures include:

We recommend that employees continue to work remotely, but they may also work at the Tokyo office under certain circumstances.

When our clients and business partners visits our Tokyo offices, SPARX employees will provide any necessary assistance from its Tokyo offices. For more details, please directly contact the representative in charge of the specific matter that requires attention.

SPARX offers its sincerest apology for any inconvenience this situation causes and thanks all concerned for their understanding.

The SPARX Group companies affected by this opening are as follows: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.

SPARX Green Energy & Technology Co., Ltd.

SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd.

SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd.

SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd.

For inquiries, contact:

IR inquiries +81-3-6711-9120

Inquiries related to this release or other PR matters +81-3-6711-9130

Inquiries concerning investment trust NAV or purchase options +81-3-6711-9170 All other inquiries +81-3-6711-9400