Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synovus Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2023-01-05 am EST
37.36 USD   -1.24%
11:31aSynovus Announces Partnership with Teil Duncan Henley and Russell Henley
BU
2022Synovus to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Jan. 19, 2023
BU
2022Synovus Names New Enterprise and Operational Risk Executive Director
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synovus Announces Partnership with Teil Duncan Henley and Russell Henley

01/05/2023 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synovus Bank announced today a three-year partnership with four-time PGA Tour winner Russell Henley and renowned artist, entrepreneur, and author Teil Duncan Henley. The couple, natives of Georgia, will highlight the partnership through storytelling content. In addition, the Synovus logo will debut on Russell’s left chest beginning with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5 in Maui, Hawaii.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005983/en/

Teil Duncan Henley (Photo: Business Wire)

Teil Duncan Henley (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Synovus purpose is to enable people to reach their full potential,” said Liz Wolverton, head of consumer banking and brand experience at Synovus. “Clients like Russell and Teil represent an amazing example of how ambition, dedication and a strong support system can result in success – whether in a craft, a sport or a family. Individually and together, they inspire us, and we believe their stories will inspire others.”

Over the course of the partnership, the couple will offer a unique view into their lives on the golf course, in the art studio, and at home in Columbus, Georgia, where they live with their three children. Columbus is the headquarters city of Synovus.

“Teil and I have resided in communities where Synovus has played a role in the lives of many people,” said Russell Henley. “As clients, we value the role that Synovus plays for us, and we are excited to share more as brand ambassadors.”

In November 2022, Russell Henley won the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and is currently ranked the 31st best golfer in the world. Teil Duncan Henley is a full-time painter and author of “The Color Teil: Life, Work, and Inspiration” and illustrator of “Ordinary Love” written by Morgan Barber. Russell Henley is on Twitter at RussHenleyGolf. Teil Duncan Henley is on Instagram at Teilart.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
11:31aSynovus Announces Partnership with Teil Duncan Henley and Russell Henley
BU
2022Synovus to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Jan. 19, 2023
BU
2022Synovus Names New Enterprise and Operational Risk Executive Director
BU
2022Synovus Financial Corp. Appoints Michael Colasso as New Enterprise and Operational Risk..
CI
2022Synovus Financial Appoints CEO Kevin Blair as Chairman
MT
2022Synovus Financial Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Kevin Blair to Succeed Kessel Stelling as Synovus Board Chair
BU
2022Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
2022SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Synovus Financial to $43 From $45, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 204 M - -
Net income 2022 726 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 5 503 M 5 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 033
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,83 $
Average target price 47,02 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kessel D. Stelling Executive Chairman
Zack Bishop Executive VP-Technology, Operations & Security
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.0.75%5 503
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655