'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

(Adds data from Deutsche about call volumes)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Growing concerns about
stock bubbles on Wall Street are sparking fears of a pullback,
highlighted by the wild ride for shares such as GameStop Corp
.
A flood of money supply, ultra-low or zero interest rates
and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have sparked a "buy everything"
rally, helping world stocks add a whopping $33 trillion in value
from their lows of last March.
Surges in share prices of some loss-making firms, red-hot
public markets and amateur investors chasing stocks have drawn
concern as the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 70%
since March.
Elevated retail participation has contributed to soaring
prices.
"For retail traders, the warning signals on this ... (are)
if you are trading it, you are taking so much of an extra risk
compared to normal activity. This is not normal activity," said
JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.
As a prime example, investors pointed to shares of U.S.
videogame retailer GameStop, which, after rising about 250%
already this year, more than doubled on Monday before paring
back. Traders said short-sellers were quickly buying back in to
the stock to cover potential losses while retail investors were
piling in to benefit from the surge.
"Retail investors are a huge part of it," said Christopher
Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial
Group, referring to GameStop.
Early in Monday's trading session, users of several major
retail trading platforms, including those of Charles Schwab Corp
and Robinhood, reported operational problems, according
to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
The problems were the latest in a string of technical
glitches among retail brokerages, which have faced a massive
surge in volumes over the past year. Overall, around 16.4
billion shares traded hands on Monday, compared with a
month-to-date average of around 14.5 billion shares, according
to Cboe Global Markets.
The euphoria is also evident in the small-cap Russell 2000
index, whose component companies with a negative
operating profit outperformed the wider index by nearly 50
percentage points over the last year, a Reuters analysis of
Refinitiv data showed.
"Pockets of the market have recently demonstrated investor
behavior consistent with bubble-like sentiment," Goldman Sachs
analysts led by David Kostin wrote in a note.
Goldman noted the outperformance of negative earners was
still a far cry from the 140 percentage points clocked during
the dotcom boom of 1999-2000 and more in line with that of the
immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
"You don’t have to reach 1999-2000 levels of frothiness to
have the market go down and to go down in a meaningful way,"
said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.
For examples of these selective bubbles, investors point to
electric vehicle-related stocks - Tesla Inc is up
8-fold and electric vehicle charging equipment maker Blink
Charging by 2,000% in the last 52 weeks, while an IPO
index has surged 200% since last March versus a mere 57% for the
benchmark S&P 500 index.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian tech specialist Blackberry
also surged on Monday while the company said it was not
aware of a reason.
Deutsche Bank said in a research note that average call
volumes over the last three months have hit a new peak with the
bulk of the increase driven by small contract issues, reflecting
retail buying.
Stocks with the highest call volume as a percentage of the
market capitalization were Fubotv, GameStop and Riot
Blockchain, said Deutsche.
Ninety percent of the respondents in a recent survey by
Deutsche Bank said they saw price bubbles in some parts of
markets, with a majority expecting Tesla to halve in value by
the end of 2021.
Among the investors that have expressed concern are Jeremy
Grantham of money manager GMO, who said earlier this month https://www.gmo.com/americas/research-library/waiting-for-the-last-dance
that the long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into
an "epic bubble."
Baupost Group founder Seth Klarman told clients recently
that risk "has simply vanished," according to the Financial
Times https://www.ft.com/content/9c3ecb09-c4bd-4066-a462-af496725105d.
However, not all the major banks see bubbles.
"Everyone's asking us about bubbles ... even the frothiest
equity indices still lag well behind performance during previous
bubbles," said Robert Buckland, Citi equity strategist.
The S&P trades at 22 times 12-month forward earnings, below
the peak of 25 times seen ahead of the dotcom crisis.
Citing premia over rock-bottom bond yields, Citi believes
equity markets have a long way to go yet.
A possible rollback of U.S. Federal Reserve easing is seen
as a threat to markets.
"Equity bubbles are not delicate," Buckland added. "They
don’t burst on the first hint of tightening from central banks."
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Lewis
Krauskopf, John McCrank and April Joyner in New York
Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)