TRADING UPDATES: Time Out eyes Riyadh; MTI Wireless wins deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued this week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Time Out Group PLC - media and hospitality business - Opens new Time Out Market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Asset is located at Diriyah Square. Company adds: "Diriyah Square is the commercial, retail and lifestyle centre of the 5.5 sq miles Diriyah development, Saudi Arabia's foremost cultural and heritage destination. This is the company's eighth management agreement as its global expansion continues, with further locations in advanced negotiations. There are now seven open and seven new markets with expected."

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd - Israel-based technology group - Antenna division receives order worth approximately USD750,000 for a defence application.

Titon Holdings PLC - Colchester, Essex-based ventilation systems and window & door hardware supplier - Says South Korean business struggles amid "weak housing market and shift in market demand to mechanical ventilation products from natural ventilation". Now expects underlying pretax loss before exceptional items to be "moderately larger than previously anticipated" for year ended September 30. Says trading in first two months of new year "in line with our expectations in the UK and Europe". "While supply chain shortages have eased, the group continues to manage inflationary margin erosion through customer price increases, material cost savings and internal efficiencies. The group has increased the output of Ventilation Systems products as supply shortages have eased and we have invested to increase capacity for our Hardware products to satisfy the increased demand resulting from the building regulation changes in June 2022," Titon adds. Says Korea arm expected to be loss-making in financial 2023.

Cap-XX Ltd - Sydney-based maker of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors - Announces deal to develop solutions that can team Energous Corp's WattUp technology with Cap-XX's supercapacitors. WattUp allows for wireless charging. "The companies are partnering to pave the way for battery-free internet of things devices powered by Energous's wireless power technology and CAP-XX's long-life supercapacitors," Cap-XX says.

Poolbeg Pharma PLC - London-based clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company - Says construction of the computational artificial intelligence influenza disease model wascompleted by CytoReason Ltd. "The model aims to unlock clinically meaningful insights into influenza infection and recovery through the analysis of Poolbeg's unique human challenge trial data. CytoReason has now built a tailored AI model using Poolbeg's data which will allow the team to identify novel influenza drug targets for Poolbeg," Poolbeg adds.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - UK-based Vietnam focused investment fund - Reviews fair values of certain investments in light of "recent decline in the real estate market in Vietnam". Says net asset value as at November 30 to take USD26.2 million hit. Company adds: "In the light of the issues being faced by the real estate sector in Vietnam, the board asked the investment manager to review the valuations of the investments categorised as "public equity with private terms" focussing in particular on the creditworthiness of the various sponsors as counterparties for the put options and on the value of the assets held as security."

Sancus Lending Group Ltd - Guernsey-based alternative property finance - Issues bonds worth GBP2.4 million of new bonds to real estate investment and development firm Somerston.

NetScientific PLC - life sciences and sustainability technology investment firm - Says subsidiary EMV Capital Ltd, together with Scottish Enterprise, Kelvin Capital Ltd, and The Future Fund, join investment round in Edinburgh-based Sofant Technologies Ltd. Final close takes joint investment round to GBP4.2 million. NetScientific adds: "Sofant has also announced a contract with a Fortune Global 500 defence company to support the development of a next-generation tactical communication system. Sofant will use the proceeds from this investment round to build a satellite communications terminal which targets mobile applications during the first half of 2023, and with commercial sales expected to begin later in the year. During the past year, Sofant has doubled the size of its team and achieved several significant technical and commercial milestones which have cleared the pathway to market."

Atlantic Lithium Ltd - lithium asset developer and producer focused in West Africa - Reports assay results from resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. Achieves highest grades to date. "With the pre-feasibility study now delivered, the mining licence application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years," Interim Chief Executive Officer Lennard Kolff says.

Sound Energy PLC - Morocco-focused upstream gas company - Says "good progress" made in phase one of liquified natural gas development. Says construction of storage tank ongoing, wellhead work being done. Also notes amendment to project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy Srl. Operating day rate of plant reduced by USD3,000 to USD38,000 over its 10-year term, about a 7% cut. Sound Energy adds: "The reduction in the operating day rate represents savings of USD1.1 million per year to the project, and USD11 million over the 10-year term."

Caracal Gold PLC - East Africa-focused gold producer - Secures financing of USD10.5 million through pre-paid gold purchase agreement with OCIM Metals & Mining SA. "Upon satisfaction of conditions, the proceeds from this financing will mean Caracal will be fully funded to continue the ongoing expansion of production at its flagship Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya," Caracal says.

Ariana Resources PLC - exploration firm with interests in Turkey, Cyprus and Kosovo - Reports "significant" Tavsan mine resource increase. Says global resource increases 22% to 6.6 million tonnes at 1.44 grammes a tonne of gold, compared to previous mineral resource estimate. Managing Director Kerim Sener says: "This MRE represents a tremendous enhancement for Tavsan, as construction continues on site."

Thor Mining PLC - mineral explorer - Says strategic placement raises AUD2.7 million, about GBP1.5 million. Will fund exploration activities at the company's project interests. Says will also seek approval to change name to Thor Energy PLC at general meeting of shareholders to be held on January 4. "The proposed name change is intended to reflect the company's greater focus on its uranium assets within its portfolio," company says.

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd - Cayman Islands-based investment company - Says two high-priority undrilled targets identified at Venda Nova area amid exploration programme at Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal. Mineral & FInancial adds: "Redcorp and Ascendant, who are operating the site, are initiating an exploration program targeting several high priority geophysical anomalies adjacent to the company's existing North and South Zones within the Venda Nova Area. This program is the first exploration program designed to step out and test the potential for additional mineralized lenses in the Venda Nova area outside of the current known resources."

Artemis Resources Ltd - miner with gold, copper and cobalt projects in Australia - Sells stake in Alien Metals Ltd, achieving GBP1.2 million in proceeds. "Cash raised from the proceeds will be used to fund exploration activities at the Paterson and Carlow gold-copper projects, and for general working capital purpose," company says.

San Leon Energy PLC - oil and gas production, development and exploration in Nigeria - Says process of finalising New Eroton debt facilities continued in November, but owing to "complex nature and number of parties involved", more time is needed. "Consequently, the timeline for the satisfaction of the condition relating to the New Eroton debt facilities being entered into, which had already previously been extended to 30 November 2022, has now been extended to 31 December 2022," San Leon says.

Ascent Resources PLC - onshore Caribbean, Hispanic American and European-focused natural resources company - Raises GBP600,000 through placing of 15.0 million shares at 4 pence each. Funding allows firm to continue pursuit of revenue recognition claim against joint venture partner Geoenergo. In addition, Ascent agrees with lender to extend maturity date of its loan.

