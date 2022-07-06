Log in
    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SMIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:30 2022-07-06 am EDT
78.00 GBX   -0.26%
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND - RE : Tender Results
PR
07/01TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
06/24TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Re: Tender Results

07/06/2022 | 10:26am EDT
6 July 2022

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company’s quarterly tender for the period ending 30 June 2022 (the “Tender NAV Determination Date”):

·    Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date: 132,383 Shares

·    Number of Purchased Tendered Shares by Numis: 132,383 Shares

·    Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares: None

·    Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date: 76.68 pence per Ordinary Share

·    Average price achieved in the placing of purchased Tendered Shares by Numis: 77.00 pence per Ordinary Share

·    Price at which Tendered Shares will be repurchased: Not applicable

·    Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction: None – not applicable



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
 


© PRNewswire 2022
