UMC today (May 21) held a ceremony at our Fab 12i in Singapore to celebrate the arrival of the first equipment tool at our Phase 3 expansion, marking a major milestone in the construction of the new greenfield facility. First announced in February 2022, Phase 3 is set to be one of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Singapore. Today's ceremony was attended by representatives from Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB), Jurong Town Council (JTC), the Institute of Microelectronics (IME), construction partners, and key equipment and material vendors.

UMC Co-President SC Chien (fourth from left) and VIP guests cut the ribbon

to celebrate first tool move-in for new Phase 3 facility.

UMC representatives and guests witness first tool entering P3 cleanroom.

UMC Co-President SC Chien (front) leads colleagues and guests in opening prayer ceremony.