Australia's Westpac to return $4.3 bln to investors, shares plunge on margin hit

* No. 3 lender grows home loan volumes at expense of margins
* FY21 earnings of A$5.35 bln vs A$5.5 bln Refinitiv
consensus
* Analysts disappointed with result, shares fall over 6%
* Westpac to return A$4.2 bln in buyback and dividends
SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said
on Monday it would return A$4.2 billion ($3.16 billion) to
shareholders, but shrinking margins sent its shares plunging
even as profit more than doubled with the release of funds set
aside for the pandemic.
Westpac, whose home lending volumes fell in 2020, said the
rebound in the Australian economy and sky-rocketing house prices
had helped drive a 4% rise in its mortgage book, but at a cost
of lower margins.
Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of banking
profitability that measures the difference between what banks
charge for loans and what they pay out to depositors, fell 10
basis points during the second half, to 1.99%. For the full
year, the NIM was 4 basis points lower to 2.04%.
Westpac shares fell over 6% in early trading, with analysts
disappointed at the softer-than-expected result, cost
performance and hit to margins.
Cash earnings of A$5.35 billion for the year ended September
compared with the A$2.61 billion reported last year, were just
shy of the consensus Refinitiv forecast of A$5.5 billion, driven
by the turnaround in impairment charges.
In the second half, cash earnings fell for all units at the
country's No.3 lender. Core profit, excluding a pre-announced
A$1.3 billion hit from Westpac's institutional bank and
remediation costs, was 13% lower for the year.
"Our underlying results are not where we want them to be,
and we recognise we have more to do to become the
high-performing company we aspire to be," said Chief Executive
Peter King. "However, we are making progress."
The bank reiterated it is targeting a A$8 billion cost base
by fiscal 2024, down from the A$11 billion it reported on Monday
that excluded an A$2.3 billion one-off "notable" charge.
Westpac expects demand for housing to remain high and credit
growth to expand to 6.8% in 2022, its highest in more than a
decade. Home price growth would likely moderate to about 8%,
King said, amid the country's banking regulator tightening
restrictions on home lending https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-banking-watchdog-tightens-home-loan-requirements-2021-10-05.
Westpac plans a A$3.5 billion off-market share buyback, and
declared a 60 Australian cents final dividend, totalling A$2.2
billion.
($1 = 1.3305 Australian dollars)
