Summary
WPP
JE00B8KF9B49
WPP PLC
(WPP)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
04/27 11:35:01 am EDT
976.40
GBX
-1.37%
08:14a
WPP Reports Higher Q1 Revenue; Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
07:44a
JPMorgan Keeps WPP At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
07:43a
Goldman Sachs Lifts WPP PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Transcript : WPP plc, Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 27, 2022
04/27/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining our First quarter update. I'm here in Sea Containers House with John Rogers, our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who heads up our Investor Relations activities....
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about WPP PLC
08:14a
WPP Reports Higher Q1 Revenue; Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
07:44a
JPMorgan Keeps WPP At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
07:43a
Goldman Sachs Lifts WPP PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07:07a
WPP First Quarter Trading Update
BU
02:27a
WPP Lifts FY22 Guidance As Q1 Revenue Jumps 8%
MT
02:00a
WPP plc Raises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/26
WPP Appoints Kyoko Matsushita as Chief Executive Officer in Japan
BU
04/26
WPP plc Appoints Kyoko Matsushita as Chief Executive Officer in Japan
CI
04/25
WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce with the launch of ‘Everymile'
BU
04/25
WPP Launches New End-to-End E-Commerce Platform Everymile
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WPP PLC
07:44a
JPMorgan Keeps WPP At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
07:43a
Goldman Sachs Lifts WPP PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/25
Deutsche Bank Trims WPP Target, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
10 996 M
13 881 M
13 881 M
Net income 2022
888 M
1 121 M
1 121 M
Net Debt 2022
1 581 M
1 996 M
1 996 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,0x
Yield 2022
3,65%
Capitalization
10 891 M
13 637 M
13 750 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,13x
EV / Sales 2023
1,10x
Nbr of Employees
109 382
Free-Float
93,5%
More Financials
Chart WPP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
990,00 GBX
Average target price
1 273,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target
28,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read
Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta
Chairman
Stephan Pretorius
Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC
-11.57%
13 750
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
7.96%
16 150
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
-2.94%
15 520
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
-9.00%
13 412
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
-34.31%
11 256
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.
-38.84%
8 362
More Results
