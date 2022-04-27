Log in
    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP PLC

(WPP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/27 11:35:01 am EDT
976.40 GBX   -1.37%
08:14aWPP Reports Higher Q1 Revenue; Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
07:44aJPMorgan Keeps WPP At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
07:43aGoldman Sachs Lifts WPP PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Transcript : WPP plc, Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 27, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining our First quarter update. I'm here in Sea Containers House with John Rogers, our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who heads up our Investor Relations activities....


Analyst Recommendations on WPP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 10 996 M 13 881 M 13 881 M
Net income 2022 888 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net Debt 2022 1 581 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 10 891 M 13 637 M 13 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 109 382
Free-Float 93,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 990,00 GBX
Average target price 1 273,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Julian Read Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPP PLC-11.57%13 750
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.96%16 150
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.94%15 520
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-9.00%13 412
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.31%11 256
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-38.84%8 362