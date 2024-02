Wynnstay Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies a range of agricultural inputs to both livestock and arable farmers. It also provides grain marketing services and advice on animal nutrition and health, and crop production. The Company’s segments include Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting. The Agriculture segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying animal feeds, fertilizer, seeds and associated agricultural products. The Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segment supplies a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders, and pet owners. The Company operates three feed mills and three blending plants, offering a full range of animal nutrition products to the agricultural market in bulk or bags. Its Specialist Agricultural Merchanting depots are established and provide a comprehensive range of products for farmers and rural dwellers. The Company operates over 53 depots across Wales, the Midlands, Northwest and Southwest England.

Sector Food Processing