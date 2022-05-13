Log in
Zevia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/13/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, and President, Amy Taylor, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, to be held May 17, 2022 in New York, NY and the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 18-19, 2022 in New York, NY.

At the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, Mr. Spence and Ms. Taylor will meet with investors and present at approximately 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event.

Additionally, Mr. Spence and Ms. Taylor will meet with investors and present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event.

Shortly following both events, a replay of each webcast will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2022, Zevia is distributed in more than 31,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,8 M 93,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Padraic L. Spence Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Taylor President & Director
Denise Beckles Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline J. Hayes Independent Director
Brian W. McGuigan Independent Director
