Ziff Davis Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance 11/03/2021 | 06:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (NASDAQ: ZD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. On October 7, 2021, the Consensus business was spun-off as a separate public company (NASDAQ: CCSI). These third quarter results include Consensus, except where otherwise noted. “There’s great enthusiasm and excitement at Ziff Davis as we embark on our new chapter,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. “Our portfolio of digital media and internet brands are very well-positioned to thrive in some of the highest-value verticals in the marketplace.” THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 24.5% to a Q3 record of $444.3 million as compared to $357.0 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 27.7% to $434.7 million as compared to $340.3 million for Q3 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $140.2 million as compared to $114.4 million for Q3 2020. Q3 2021 free cash flow(2) increased 17.9% to $110.5 million as compared to $93.7 million for Q3 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased to $0.88 in Q3 2021 compared to $1.31 for Q3 2020. Earnings decrease was primarily due a loss on the sale of the B2B Backup business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 15.8% to $2.34 as compared to $2.02 for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 16.4% to $2.27 as compared to $1.95 for Q3 2020. GAAP net income decreased to $42.6 million as compared to $60.9 million for Q3 2020 primarily due to a loss on the sale of the B2B back-up business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax. Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 17.4% to $110.2 million as compared to $93.9 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 18.7% to $107.1 million as compared to $90.2 million for Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 13.6% to $175.1 million compared to $154.1 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 16.0% to $170.8 million compared to $147.2 million for Q3 2020. The company ended the quarter with approximately $657.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $23.4 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions. Key unaudited financial results for Q3 2021 versus Q3 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release. The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the third quarter of 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021. Pro-Forma Results(6) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $182.1 $170.2 7.0% $172.5 $153.6 12.3% Digital Media $262.2 $186.7 40.4% $262.2 $186.7 40.4% Total Revenue: (1) $444.3 $357.0 24.5% $434.7 $340.3 27.7% Operating Income $96.1 $77.4 24.2% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $140.2 $114.4 22.6% Free Cash Flow (2) $110.5 $93.7 17.9% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $0.88 $1.31 (32.8)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $2.34 $2.02 15.8% $2.27 $1.95 16.4% GAAP Net Income $42.6 $60.9 (30.0)% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $110.2 $93.9 17.4% $107.1 $90.2 18.7% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $175.1 $154.1 13.6% $170.8 $147.2 16.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 39.4% 43.2% (3.8)% 39.3% 43.3% (4.0)% The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021. YTD YTD YTD Pro-Forma Results(6) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $528.8 $507.1 4.3% $495.3 $452.8 9.4% Digital Media $742.7 $513.3 44.7% $742.7 $513.3 44.7% Total Revenue: (1) $1,271.5 $1,020.4 24.6% $1,238.0 $966.1 28.51% Operating Income $236.3 $205.7 14.9% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $430.3 $356.0 20.9% Free Cash Flow (2) $343.4 $304.8 12.7% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $2.86 $1.93 48.2% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $6.92 $5.13 34.9% $6.68 $4.87 37.2% GAAP Net Income $136.2 $92.6 47.1% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $315.2 $242.0 30.2% $304.4 $229.8 32.5% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $503.4 $403.8 24.7% $489.5 $383.0 27.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 39.6% 39.6% —% 39.5% 39.6% (0.1)% ZIFF DAVIS RESULTS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK The following table reflects Ziff Davis revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes Consensus and the B2B Backup business and Voice assets (in millions). QTD YTD Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Revenue $345.6 $256.3 34.8% $974.6 $720.5 35.3% Adjusted EBITDA $117.2 $95.1 23.2% $329.6 $233.5 41.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.9% 37.1% (3.2)% 33.8% 32.4% 1.4% The Company reaffirms its guidance that was presented at its investor day on September 9, 2021 and provides Q4 2021 guidance below which reflects its pro forma position following the separation of Consensus (in millions, except per share amounts): Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EPS FY 2021 Range of Estimates (A) $1,375 - $1,389 $484 - $492 Q4 2021 Range of Estimates (A) $400 - $414 $154 - $162 $2.00 - $2.14 (A) Balances are in millions and represent pro forma 2021 results as if the spin-off of Consensus and the sales of the B2B Backup business and UK Voice assets had occurred on January 1, 2021. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA or Q4 2021 Adjusted non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to forecasted revenues and costs primarily related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of forecasted revenues and costs to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Notes: (1) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 23.0% for Q3 2021 and 28.3% for Q3 2020. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 16.6% for Q3 2021 and 21.8% for Q3 2020. (4) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $1.46 and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; goodwill impairment of business; loss on investments, net; other income (expense), net; income tax expense; income (loss) from equity method investment, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (6) Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020. About Ziff Davis (formerly J2 Global) Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com. “Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’s (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2021, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 546,467 $ 242,652 Short-term investments — 663 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $14,417 and $16,018, respectively 268,349 325,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,457 53,909 Total current assets 888,273 622,843 Long-term investments 110,718 97,495 Property and equipment, net 183,179 156,577 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,331 105,845 Goodwill 1,861,332 1,867,430 Other purchased intangibles, net 641,162 741,569 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 37,761 56,545 Other assets 19,901 17,027 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,830,657 $ 3,665,331 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 228,977 $ 230,651 Income taxes payable, current 1,793 31,753 Deferred revenue, current 197,901 190,644 Operating lease liabilities, current 31,636 32,211 Current portion of long-term debt 568,054 396,801 Other current liabilities 36 497 Total current liabilities 1,028,397 882,557 Long-term debt 1,110,699 1,182,220 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,189 14,440 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 84,519 99,177 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 54,178 57,081 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 112,482 162,700 Other long-term liabilities 44,259 44,463 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,461,398 2,454,313 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 478 443 Additional paid-in capital 508,493 456,274 Retained earnings 931,477 809,107 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,189 ) (54,806 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,369,259 1,211,018 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,830,657 $ 3,665,331 ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 444,252 $ 356,976 $ 1,271,480 $ 1,020,353 Cost of revenues (1) 64,302 55,822 185,462 171,755 Gross profit 379,950 301,154 1,086,018 848,598 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 139,693 95,074 394,981 287,317 Research, development and engineering (1) 21,639 14,261 62,634 43,273 General and administrative (1) 122,477 114,381 359,498 312,283 Goodwill impairment on business — — 32,629 — Total operating expenses 283,809 223,716 849,742 642,873 Income from operations 96,141 77,438 236,276 205,725 Interest expense, net (19,862 ) (22,712 ) (62,832 ) (65,879 ) (Loss) gain on sale of businesses (24,600 ) 17,122 (21,798 ) 17,122 Loss on investments, net — (156 ) (16,677 ) (20,991 ) Other income, net 1,660 14,230 1,367 16,413 Income before income taxes and (loss) income from equity method investment, net 53,339 85,922 136,336 152,390 Income tax expense 8,847 24,330 16,723 49,011 (Loss) income from equity method investment, net (1,923 ) (709 ) 16,596 (10,799 ) Net income $ 42,569 $ 60,883 $ 136,209 $ 92,580 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 0.91 $ 1.31 $ 3.01 $ 1.96 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 0.88 $ 1.31 $ 2.86 $ 1.93 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 46,738,073 46,279,515 45,258,819 46,914,750 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,582,585 46,309,072 47,565,062 47,620,308 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 108 $ 136 $ 357 $ 413 Sales and marketing 427 321 1,160 1,135 Research, development and engineering 613 425 1,690 1,340 General and administrative 5,607 4,918 15,912 15,755 Total $ 6,755 $ 5,800 $ 19,119 $ 18,643 ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2021 2020 Net income $ 136,209 $ 92,580 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 196,443 163,680 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 21,295 21,393 Non-cash operating lease costs 8,366 15,686 Share-based compensation 19,119 18,643 Provision for doubtful accounts 7,934 9,508 Deferred income taxes, net 2,537 7,815 (Loss) gain on sale of businesses 21,798 (17,122 ) Lease asset impairments 9,410 9,786 Goodwill impairment on business 32,629 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (567 ) (243 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gain 181 (15,919 ) (Income) loss from equity method investments (16,596 ) 10,799 Loss on equity and debt investments 16,677 20,826 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 49,888 57,560 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,610 ) (3,279 ) Other assets (2,378 ) 543 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,409 ) (26,430 ) Income taxes payable (37,863 ) (496 ) Deferred revenue 4,774 (10,494 ) Operating lease liabilities (19,346 ) (12,857 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions (2,903 ) 7,746 Other long-term liabilities (5,336 ) 6,284 Net cash provided by operating activities 430,252 356,009 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds on sale of available-for-sale investments 663 — Distribution from equity method investment 15,327 — Purchases of equity method investment (22,249 ) (29,979 ) Purchases of equity investments (999 ) (843 ) Purchases of property and equipment (87,495 ) (71,266 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (112,444 ) (27,156 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 48,876 24,353 Proceeds from sale of assets — 507 Purchases of intangible assets (1,255 ) (2,902 ) Net cash used in investing activities (159,576 ) (107,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (402,414 ) — Payment of note payable — (400 ) Proceeds from bridge loan 485,000 — Repurchase of common stock (29,855 ) (238,905 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,232 3,303 Exercise of stock options 2,880 952 Deferred payments for acquisitions (13,387 ) (20,427 ) Other (6,619 ) (1,377 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 39,837 (256,854 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,698 ) 446 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 303,815 (7,685 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 242,652 575,615 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 546,467 $ 567,930 ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Per Diluted

Share * 2020 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 42,569 $ 0.88 $ 60,883 $ 1.31 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,043 0.09 4,552 0.10 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,908 0.06 1,177 0.03 Interest costs (3) 2,774 0.06 4,784 0.10 Amortization (4) 35,327 0.75 32,314 0.70 Investments (5) 1,947 0.04 687 0.01 Tax expense from prior years (6) — — 2,551 0.06 Sale of assets (7) 19,249 0.41 (9,936) (0.21 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — — (13,447) (0.29 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 1,271 0.03 7,566 0.16 Leasehold improvement impairments (10) — — 2,777 0.06 Disposal related costs (10) 133 — — — Convertible debt dilution (12) — 0.03 — — Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 110,221 $ 2.34 $ 93,908 $ 2.02 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Per Diluted

Share * 2020 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 136,209 $ 2.86 $ 92,580 $ 1.93 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 10,668 0.23 14,350 0.31 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 5,904 0.13 2,771 0.06 Interest costs (3) 12,460 0.27 13,929 0.30 Amortization (4) 105,827 2.32 89,398 1.91 Investments (5) (5,008 ) (0.11 ) 35,495 0.75 Tax expense from prior years (6) — — 4,916 0.11 Sale of assets (7) 16,551 0.37 (10,271 ) (0.22 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — — (13,316 ) (0.29 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 7,816 0.17 9,391 0.20 Leasehold improvement impairments (10) — — 2,777 0.06 Disposal related costs (10) 178 — — — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 24,635 0.54 — — Convertible debt dilution (12) — 0.12 — 0.03 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 315,240 $ 6.92 $ 242,020 $ 5.13 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 64,302 $ 55,822 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (108 ) (136 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (209 ) (60 ) Amortization (4) (356 ) (908 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 63,629 $ 54,718 Sales and marketing $ 139,693 $ 95,074 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (427 ) (321 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (882 ) (5 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 138,384 $ 94,748 Research, development and engineering $ 21,639 $ 14,261 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (613 ) (425 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (597 ) (5 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 20,429 $ 13,831 General and administrative $ 122,477 $ 114,381 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (5,607 ) (4,918 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (2,265 ) (1,428 ) Amortization (4) (48,093 ) (39,995 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (1,685 ) (9,786 ) Leasehold improvement impairments (10) — (3,605 ) Disposal related costs (10) (344 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 64,483 $ 54,649 Interest expense, net $ (19,862 ) $ (22,712 ) Plus: Interest costs (3) 4,007 6,140 Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (15,855 ) $ (16,572 ) (Loss) gain on sale of businesses $ (24,600 ) $ 17,122 Plus: Sale of assets (7) 24,600 (17,122 ) Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ — $ (156 ) Plus: Sale of assets (7) — 165 Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ — $ 9 Other income (expense), net $ 1,660 $ 14,230 Plus: Sale of assets (7) — (211 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (16,421 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 1,660 $ (2,402 ) Income tax provision $ 8,847 $ 24,330 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 2,712 1,248 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,045 321 Interest costs (3) 1,233 1,356 Amortization (4) 13,122 8,589 Investments (5) (24 ) 22 Tax benefit from prior years (6) — (2,551 ) Sale of assets (7) 5,351 (7,232 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (2,974 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) — 2,220 Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 414 828 Disposal related costs (10) 211 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 32,911 $ 26,157 Loss from equity method investment, net $ (1,923 ) $ (709 ) Plus: Investments (5) 1,923 709 Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (67,652 ) $ (33,025 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.88 $ 1.31 Adjustments * $ 1.46 $ 0.71 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.34 $ 2.02 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 185,462 $ 171,755 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (357 ) (413 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (286 ) (170 ) Amortization (4) (1,301 ) (1,806 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 183,518 $ 169,366 Sales and marketing $ 394,981 $ 287,317 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,160 ) (1,135 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,696 ) (686 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 392,125 $ 285,496 Research, development and engineering $ 62,634 $ 43,273 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,690 ) (1,340 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,127 ) 21 Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 59,817 $ 41,954 General and administrative $ 359,498 $ 312,283 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (15,912 ) (15,755 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (5,050 ) (2,762 ) Amortization (4) (144,403 ) (114,147 ) Sale of assets (7) 490 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (10,336 ) (12,191 ) Leasehold improvement impairments (10) — (3,605 ) Disposal related costs (10) (472 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 183,815 $ 163,823 Interest expense, net $ (62,832 ) $ (65,879 ) Plus: Interest costs (3) 16,503 18,092 Tax expense from prior years (6) — — Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (46,329 ) $ (47,787 ) (Loss) gain on sale of businesses $ (21,798 ) $ 17,122 Plus: Sale of assets (7) 22,288 (17,122 ) Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ 490 $ — Goodwill impairment on business (32,629 ) — Plus: Goodwill impairment on business (11) 32,629 — Adjusted non-GAAP goodwill impairment on business $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ (16,677 ) $ (20,991 ) Plus: Investments (5) 16,677 20,825 Sale of assets (7) — 165 Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ — $ (1 ) Other income (expense), net $ 1,367 $ 16,413 Plus: Sale of assets (7) 200 (650 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (17,986 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 1,567 $ (2,223 ) Income tax provision $ 16,723 $ 49,011 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 8,451 4,293 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,255 826 Interest costs (3) 4,043 4,163 Amortization (4) 39,877 26,555 Investments (5) 5,089 (3,871 ) Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6) — (4,916 ) Sale of assets (7) 5,447 (7,336 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (4,670 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 2,520 2,800 Leasehold improvement impairments (10) — 828 Disposal related costs (10) 294 — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 7,994 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 92,693 $ 67,683 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ 16,596 $ (10,799 ) Plus: Investments (5) (16,596 ) 10,799 Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (179,031 ) $ (149,440 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.86 $ 1.93 Adjustments * $ 4.06 $ 3.20 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 6.92 $ 5.13 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. (1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (7) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain (loss) on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (10) Disposal related Costs. The Company excludes expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (11) Goodwill Impairment on Business. The Company excludes the goodwill impairment on business because it is non-cash in nature and the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (12) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP (Income) Loss from Equity Method Investment, Net and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects. Pro-Forma Financial Results Key pro-forma financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). The financial results below reflect the Company’s results, on a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Total Revenues $444.3 million $357.0 million $1,271.5 million $1,020.4 million Pro-Forma Revenue Adjustments $(9.6) million $(16.7) million $(33.5) million $(54.3) million Pro-Forma Total Revenue: (1) $434.7 million $340.3 million $1,238.0 million $966.1 million Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $2.34 $2.02 $6.92 $5.13 Pro-Forma Earnings per Diluted Share Adjustments $(0.07) $(0.07) $(0.24) $(0.26) Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $2.27 $1.95 $6.68 $4.87 GAAP Net Income $42.6 million $60.9 million $136.2 million $92.6 million Pro-Forma Net Income Adjustments $64.5 million $29.3 million $168.2 million $137.2 million Adjusted Pro-Forma Net Income $107.1 million $90.2million $304.4 million $229.8 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) $175.1 million $154.1 million $503.4 million $403.8 million Pro-Forma EBITDA Adjustments $(4.3) million $(6.9) million $(13.9) million $(20.8) million Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA (1) $170.8 million $147.2 million $489.5 million $383.0 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 39.4% 43.2% 39.6% 39.6% Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin Adjustments (0.1)% 0.1% (0.1)% 0.1% Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin (1) 39.3% 43.3% 39.5% 39.6% (1) Refer to the notes earlier in this Release. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 42,569 $ 60,883 $ 136,209 $ 92,580 Plus: Interest expense, net 19,862 22,712 62,832 65,879 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 24,600 (17,122 ) 21,798 (17,122 ) Loss on investments, net — 156 16,677 20,991 Other (income) expense, net (1,660 ) (14,230 ) (1,367 ) (16,413 ) Income tax expense 8,847 24,330 16,723 49,011 (Income) loss from equity method investment, net 1,923 709 (16,596 ) 10,799 Depreciation and amortization 66,217 59,612 196,443 163,680 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Share-based compensation 6,755 5,800 19,119 18,643 Acquisition-related integration costs 3,953 1,498 8,159 3,597 Lease asset impairments and other charges 1,685 9,786 10,336 12,191 Disposal related costs 345 — 472 — Goodwill impairment on business — — 32,629 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,096 $ 154,134 $ 503,434 $ 403,836 Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, goodwill impairment of business, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, (income) loss from equity method investments, net, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, and (3) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 178,724 $ 111,298 $ 140,230 $ — $ 430,252 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,269 ) (31,497 ) (29,729 ) — (87,495 ) Add: Contingent consideration* — 685 — — 685 Free cash flows $ 152,455 $ 80,486 $ 110,501 $ — $ 343,442 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 102,036 $ 139,591 $ 114,382 $ 124,070 $ 480,079 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,885 ) (23,652 ) (20,729 ) (21,286 ) (92,552 ) Add: Contingent consideration* 20,054 — 49 99 20,202 Free cash flows $ 95,205 $ 115,939 $ 93,702 $ 102,883 $ 407,729 * Free Cash Flows of $80.5 million for Q2 2021, $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 2020 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions. The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 182,090 $ 262,162 $ — $ 444,252 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 141,388 $ 238,562 $ — $ 379,950 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 104 4 — 108 Acquisition related integration costs 188 21 — 209 Amortization 356 — — 356 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 142,036 $ 238,587 $ — $ 380,623 Operating profit GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 61,685 $ 49,822 $ (15,366 ) $ 96,141 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,451 2,125 3,179 6,755 Acquisition related integration costs 3,511 416 26 3,953 Amortization 11,040 37,333 77 48,450 Lease asset impairments and other charges 1,033 652 — 1,685 Disposal related costs — — 345 345 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 78,720 $ 90,348 $ (11,739 ) $ 157,329 Depreciation 4,996 12,771 — 17,767 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,716 $ 103,119 $ (11,739 ) $ 175,096 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 170,248 $ 186,728 $ — $ 356,976 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 131,827 $ 169,338 $ (11 ) $ 301,154 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 133 3 — 136 Acquisition related integration costs 60 — — 60 Amortization 908 — — 908 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 132,928 $ 169,341 $ (11 ) $ 302,258 Operating profit GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 65,813 $ 26,027 $ (14,402 ) $ 77,438 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,388 1,356 3,056 5,800 Acquisition related integration costs 123 1,220 155 1,498 Amortization 16,114 22,352 2,437 40,903 Lease asset impairments and other charges — 9,786 — 9,786 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 83,438 $ 60,741 $ (8,754 ) $ 135,425 Depreciation 4,410 14,299 — 18,709 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,848 $ 75,040 $ (8,754 ) $ 154,134 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006321/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about ZIFF DAVIS, INC. 06:21p Ziff Davis Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidanc.. BU 10/28 Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in November BU 10/14 ZIFF DAVIS : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings BU 10/12 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZD) added to NASDAQ Composite Index CI 10/12 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZD) added to NASDAQ Internet Index CI 10/11 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index CI 10/11 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index CI 10/08 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) added to NASDAQ Internet Index CI 10/08 ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) added to NASDAQ Composite Index CI 10/08 J2 GLOBAL : Ziff Davis, Inc. Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc - Form.. PU Analyst Recommendations on ZIFF DAVIS, INC. 09/16 J2 GLOBAL : Spin-Off Research Starts j2 Global at Buy with $176 Price Target MT 09/10 J2 GLOBAL : RBC Capital Adjusts j2 Global PT to $165 From $155, Maintains Outperform Ratin.. MT 08/09 J2 GLOBAL : Piper Sandler Adjusts j2 Global PT to $149 From $139, Maintains Neutral Rating MT