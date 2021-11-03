Ziff Davis Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance
11/03/2021 | 06:21pm EDT
Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (NASDAQ: ZD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. On October 7, 2021, the Consensus business was spun-off as a separate public company (NASDAQ: CCSI). These third quarter results include Consensus, except where otherwise noted.
“There’s great enthusiasm and excitement at Ziff Davis as we embark on our new chapter,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. “Our portfolio of digital media and internet brands are very well-positioned to thrive in some of the highest-value verticals in the marketplace.”
THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 24.5% to a Q3 record of $444.3 million as compared to $357.0 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 27.7% to $434.7 million as compared to $340.3 million for Q3 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $140.2 million as compared to $114.4 million for Q3 2020. Q3 2021 free cash flow(2) increased 17.9% to $110.5 million as compared to $93.7 million for Q3 2020.
GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased to $0.88 in Q3 2021 compared to $1.31 for Q3 2020. Earnings decrease was primarily due a loss on the sale of the B2B Backup business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax.
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 15.8% to $2.34 as compared to $2.02 for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 16.4% to $2.27 as compared to $1.95 for Q3 2020.
GAAP net income decreased to $42.6 million as compared to $60.9 million for Q3 2020 primarily due to a loss on the sale of the B2B back-up business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax.
Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 17.4% to $110.2 million as compared to $93.9 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 18.7% to $107.1 million as compared to $90.2 million for Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 13.6% to $175.1 million compared to $154.1 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 16.0% to $170.8 million compared to $147.2 million for Q3 2020.
The company ended the quarter with approximately $657.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $23.4 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions.
Key unaudited financial results for Q3 2021 versus Q3 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.
The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the third quarter of 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.
Pro-Forma Results(6)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Revenues
Cloud Services
$182.1
$170.2
7.0%
$172.5
$153.6
12.3%
Digital Media
$262.2
$186.7
40.4%
$262.2
$186.7
40.4%
Total Revenue: (1)
$444.3
$357.0
24.5%
$434.7
$340.3
27.7%
Operating Income
$96.1
$77.4
24.2%
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$140.2
$114.4
22.6%
Free Cash Flow (2)
$110.5
$93.7
17.9%
GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)
$0.88
$1.31
(32.8)%
Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)
$2.34
$2.02
15.8%
$2.27
$1.95
16.4%
GAAP Net Income
$42.6
$60.9
(30.0)%
Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income
$110.2
$93.9
17.4%
$107.1
$90.2
18.7%
Adjusted EBITDA (5)
$175.1
$154.1
13.6%
$170.8
$147.2
16.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)
39.4%
43.2%
(3.8)%
39.3%
43.3%
(4.0)%
The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.
YTD
YTD
YTD Pro-Forma Results(6)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Revenues
Cloud Services
$528.8
$507.1
4.3%
$495.3
$452.8
9.4%
Digital Media
$742.7
$513.3
44.7%
$742.7
$513.3
44.7%
Total Revenue: (1)
$1,271.5
$1,020.4
24.6%
$1,238.0
$966.1
28.51%
Operating Income
$236.3
$205.7
14.9%
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$430.3
$356.0
20.9%
Free Cash Flow (2)
$343.4
$304.8
12.7%
GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)
$2.86
$1.93
48.2%
Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)
$6.92
$5.13
34.9%
$6.68
$4.87
37.2%
GAAP Net Income
$136.2
$92.6
47.1%
Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income
$315.2
$242.0
30.2%
$304.4
$229.8
32.5%
Adjusted EBITDA (5)
$503.4
$403.8
24.7%
$489.5
$383.0
27.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)
39.6%
39.6%
—%
39.5%
39.6%
(0.1)%
ZIFF DAVIS RESULTS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The following table reflects Ziff Davis revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes Consensus and the B2B Backup business and Voice assets (in millions).
QTD
YTD
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Revenue
$345.6
$256.3
34.8%
$974.6
$720.5
35.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
$117.2
$95.1
23.2%
$329.6
$233.5
41.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33.9%
37.1%
(3.2)%
33.8%
32.4%
1.4%
The Company reaffirms its guidance that was presented at its investor day on September 9, 2021 and provides Q4 2021 guidance below which reflects its pro forma position following the separation of Consensus (in millions, except per share amounts):
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EPS
FY 2021 Range of Estimates (A)
$1,375 - $1,389
$484 - $492
Q4 2021 Range of Estimates (A)
$400 - $414
$154 - $162
$2.00 - $2.14
(A) Balances are in millions and represent pro forma 2021 results as if the spin-off of Consensus and the sales of the B2B Backup business and UK Voice assets had occurred on January 1, 2021.
The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA or Q4 2021 Adjusted non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to forecasted revenues and costs primarily related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of forecasted revenues and costs to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Notes:
(1)
The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.
(2)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.
(3)
The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 23.0% for Q3 2021 and 28.3% for Q3 2020. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 16.6% for Q3 2021 and 21.8% for Q3 2020.
(4)
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $1.46 and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively.
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; goodwill impairment of business; loss on investments, net; other income (expense), net; income tax expense; income (loss) from equity method investment, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.
(6)
Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.
About Ziff Davis (formerly J2 Global)
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’s (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2021, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
546,467
$
242,652
Short-term investments
—
663
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $14,417 and $16,018, respectively
268,349
325,619
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,457
53,909
Total current assets
888,273
622,843
Long-term investments
110,718
97,495
Property and equipment, net
183,179
156,577
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,331
105,845
Goodwill
1,861,332
1,867,430
Other purchased intangibles, net
641,162
741,569
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
37,761
56,545
Other assets
19,901
17,027
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,830,657
$
3,665,331
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
228,977
$
230,651
Income taxes payable, current
1,793
31,753
Deferred revenue, current
197,901
190,644
Operating lease liabilities, current
31,636
32,211
Current portion of long-term debt
568,054
396,801
Other current liabilities
36
497
Total current liabilities
1,028,397
882,557
Long-term debt
1,110,699
1,182,220
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
15,189
14,440
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
84,519
99,177
Income taxes payable, noncurrent
11,675
11,675
Liability for uncertain tax positions
54,178
57,081
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
112,482
162,700
Other long-term liabilities
44,259
44,463
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,461,398
2,454,313
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
478
443
Additional paid-in capital
508,493
456,274
Retained earnings
931,477
809,107
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(71,189
)
(54,806
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,369,259
1,211,018
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,830,657
$
3,665,331
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total revenues
$
444,252
$
356,976
$
1,271,480
$
1,020,353
Cost of revenues (1)
64,302
55,822
185,462
171,755
Gross profit
379,950
301,154
1,086,018
848,598
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
139,693
95,074
394,981
287,317
Research, development and engineering (1)
21,639
14,261
62,634
43,273
General and administrative (1)
122,477
114,381
359,498
312,283
Goodwill impairment on business
—
—
32,629
—
Total operating expenses
283,809
223,716
849,742
642,873
Income from operations
96,141
77,438
236,276
205,725
Interest expense, net
(19,862
)
(22,712
)
(62,832
)
(65,879
)
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses
(24,600
)
17,122
(21,798
)
17,122
Loss on investments, net
—
(156
)
(16,677
)
(20,991
)
Other income, net
1,660
14,230
1,367
16,413
Income before income taxes and (loss) income from equity method investment, net
53,339
85,922
136,336
152,390
Income tax expense
8,847
24,330
16,723
49,011
(Loss) income from equity method investment, net
(1,923
)
(709
)
16,596
(10,799
)
Net income
$
42,569
$
60,883
$
136,209
$
92,580
Basic net income per common share:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
0.91
$
1.31
$
3.01
$
1.96
Diluted net income per common share:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
0.88
$
1.31
$
2.86
$
1.93
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
46,738,073
46,279,515
45,258,819
46,914,750
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
48,582,585
46,309,072
47,565,062
47,620,308
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenues
$
108
$
136
$
357
$
413
Sales and marketing
427
321
1,160
1,135
Research, development and engineering
613
425
1,690
1,340
General and administrative
5,607
4,918
15,912
15,755
Total
$
6,755
$
5,800
$
19,119
$
18,643
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2021
2020
Net income
$
136,209
$
92,580
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
196,443
163,680
Amortization of financing costs and discounts
21,295
21,393
Non-cash operating lease costs
8,366
15,686
Share-based compensation
19,119
18,643
Provision for doubtful accounts
7,934
9,508
Deferred income taxes, net
2,537
7,815
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses
21,798
(17,122
)
Lease asset impairments
9,410
9,786
Goodwill impairment on business
32,629
—
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(567
)
(243
)
Foreign currency remeasurement gain
181
(15,919
)
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(16,596
)
10,799
Loss on equity and debt investments
16,677
20,826
Decrease (increase) in:
Accounts receivable
49,888
57,560
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(10,610
)
(3,279
)
Other assets
(2,378
)
543
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,409
)
(26,430
)
Income taxes payable
(37,863
)
(496
)
Deferred revenue
4,774
(10,494
)
Operating lease liabilities
(19,346
)
(12,857
)
Liability for uncertain tax positions
(2,903
)
7,746
Other long-term liabilities
(5,336
)
6,284
Net cash provided by operating activities
430,252
356,009
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds on sale of available-for-sale investments
663
—
Distribution from equity method investment
15,327
—
Purchases of equity method investment
(22,249
)
(29,979
)
Purchases of equity investments
(999
)
(843
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(87,495
)
(71,266
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received
(112,444
)
(27,156
)
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested
48,876
24,353
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
507
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,255
)
(2,902
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(159,576
)
(107,286
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of debt
(402,414
)
—
Payment of note payable
—
(400
)
Proceeds from bridge loan
485,000
—
Repurchase of common stock
(29,855
)
(238,905
)
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
4,232
3,303
Exercise of stock options
2,880
952
Deferred payments for acquisitions
(13,387
)
(20,427
)
Other
(6,619
)
(1,377
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
39,837
(256,854
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,698
)
446
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
303,815
(7,685
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
242,652
575,615
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
546,467
$
567,930
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
Per Diluted
Share *
2020
Per Diluted
Share *
Net income
$
42,569
$
0.88
$
60,883
$
1.31
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
4,043
0.09
4,552
0.10
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
2,908
0.06
1,177
0.03
Interest costs (3)
2,774
0.06
4,784
0.10
Amortization (4)
35,327
0.75
32,314
0.70
Investments (5)
1,947
0.04
687
0.01
Tax expense from prior years (6)
—
—
2,551
0.06
Sale of assets (7)
19,249
0.41
(9,936)
(0.21
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
—
(13,447)
(0.29
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
1,271
0.03
7,566
0.16
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
—
—
2,777
0.06
Disposal related costs (10)
133
—
—
—
Convertible debt dilution (12)
—
0.03
—
—
Adjusted non-GAAP net income
$
110,221
$
2.34
$
93,908
$
2.02
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
Per Diluted
Share *
2020
Per Diluted
Share *
Net income
$
136,209
$
2.86
$
92,580
$
1.93
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
10,668
0.23
14,350
0.31
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
5,904
0.13
2,771
0.06
Interest costs (3)
12,460
0.27
13,929
0.30
Amortization (4)
105,827
2.32
89,398
1.91
Investments (5)
(5,008
)
(0.11
)
35,495
0.75
Tax expense from prior years (6)
—
—
4,916
0.11
Sale of assets (7)
16,551
0.37
(10,271
)
(0.22
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
—
(13,316
)
(0.29
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
7,816
0.17
9,391
0.20
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
—
—
2,777
0.06
Disposal related costs (10)
178
—
—
—
Goodwill impairment on business (11)
24,635
0.54
—
—
Convertible debt dilution (12)
—
0.12
—
0.03
Adjusted non-GAAP net income
$
315,240
$
6.92
$
242,020
$
5.13
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cost of revenues
$
64,302
$
55,822
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(108
)
(136
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(209
)
(60
)
Amortization (4)
(356
)
(908
)
Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
63,629
$
54,718
Sales and marketing
$
139,693
$
95,074
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(427
)
(321
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(882
)
(5
)
Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
138,384
$
94,748
Research, development and engineering
$
21,639
$
14,261
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(613
)
(425
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(597
)
(5
)
Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering
$
20,429
$
13,831
General and administrative
$
122,477
$
114,381
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(5,607
)
(4,918
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(2,265
)
(1,428
)
Amortization (4)
(48,093
)
(39,995
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
(1,685
)
(9,786
)
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
—
(3,605
)
Disposal related costs (10)
(344
)
—
Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative
$
64,483
$
54,649
Interest expense, net
$
(19,862
)
$
(22,712
)
Plus:
Interest costs (3)
4,007
6,140
Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net
$
(15,855
)
$
(16,572
)
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses
$
(24,600
)
$
17,122
Plus:
Sale of assets (7)
24,600
(17,122
)
Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses
$
—
$
—
Loss on investments, net
$
—
$
(156
)
Plus:
Sale of assets (7)
—
165
Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net
$
—
$
9
Other income (expense), net
$
1,660
$
14,230
Plus:
Sale of assets (7)
—
(211
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
(16,421
)
Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net
$
1,660
$
(2,402
)
Income tax provision
$
8,847
$
24,330
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
2,712
1,248
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
1,045
321
Interest costs (3)
1,233
1,356
Amortization (4)
13,122
8,589
Investments (5)
(24
)
22
Tax benefit from prior years (6)
—
(2,551
)
Sale of assets (7)
5,351
(7,232
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
(2,974
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
—
2,220
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
414
828
Disposal related costs (10)
211
—
Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision
$
32,911
$
26,157
Loss from equity method investment, net
$
(1,923
)
$
(709
)
Plus:
Investments (5)
1,923
709
Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net
$
—
$
—
Total adjustments
$
(67,652
)
$
(33,025
)
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
0.88
$
1.31
Adjustments *
$
1.46
$
0.71
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.34
$
2.02
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently
The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.
Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cost of revenues
$
185,462
$
171,755
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(357
)
(413
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(286
)
(170
)
Amortization (4)
(1,301
)
(1,806
)
Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
183,518
$
169,366
Sales and marketing
$
394,981
$
287,317
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(1,160
)
(1,135
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(1,696
)
(686
)
Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
392,125
$
285,496
Research, development and engineering
$
62,634
$
43,273
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(1,690
)
(1,340
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(1,127
)
21
Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering
$
59,817
$
41,954
General and administrative
$
359,498
$
312,283
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
(15,912
)
(15,755
)
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
(5,050
)
(2,762
)
Amortization (4)
(144,403
)
(114,147
)
Sale of assets (7)
490
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
(10,336
)
(12,191
)
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
—
(3,605
)
Disposal related costs (10)
(472
)
—
Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative
$
183,815
$
163,823
Interest expense, net
$
(62,832
)
$
(65,879
)
Plus:
Interest costs (3)
16,503
18,092
Tax expense from prior years (6)
—
—
Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net
$
(46,329
)
$
(47,787
)
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses
$
(21,798
)
$
17,122
Plus:
Sale of assets (7)
22,288
(17,122
)
Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses
$
490
$
—
Goodwill impairment on business
(32,629
)
—
Plus:
Goodwill impairment on business (11)
32,629
—
Adjusted non-GAAP goodwill impairment on business
$
—
$
—
Loss on investments, net
$
(16,677
)
$
(20,991
)
Plus:
Investments (5)
16,677
20,825
Sale of assets (7)
—
165
Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net
$
—
$
(1
)
Other income (expense), net
$
1,367
$
16,413
Plus:
Sale of assets (7)
200
(650
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
(17,986
)
Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net
$
1,567
$
(2,223
)
Income tax provision
$
16,723
$
49,011
Plus:
Share based compensation (1)
8,451
4,293
Acquisition related integration costs (2)
2,255
826
Interest costs (3)
4,043
4,163
Amortization (4)
39,877
26,555
Investments (5)
5,089
(3,871
)
Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6)
—
(4,916
)
Sale of assets (7)
5,447
(7,336
)
Intra-entity transfers (8)
—
(4,670
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)
2,520
2,800
Leasehold improvement impairments (10)
—
828
Disposal related costs (10)
294
—
Goodwill impairment on business (11)
7,994
—
Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision
$
92,693
$
67,683
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net
$
16,596
$
(10,799
)
Plus:
Investments (5)
(16,596
)
10,799
Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net
$
—
$
—
Total adjustments
$
(179,031
)
$
(149,440
)
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.86
$
1.93
Adjustments *
$
4.06
$
3.20
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
6.92
$
5.13
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.
The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.
Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.
(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.
(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.
(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.
(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(7) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain (loss) on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(10) Disposal related Costs. The Company excludes expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(11) Goodwill Impairment on Business. The Company excludes the goodwill impairment on business because it is non-cash in nature and the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
(12) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.
The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP (Income) Loss from Equity Method Investment, Net and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.
Pro-Forma Financial Results
Key pro-forma financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). The financial results below reflect the Company’s results, on a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Total Revenues
$444.3 million
$357.0 million
$1,271.5 million
$1,020.4 million
Pro-Forma Revenue Adjustments
$(9.6) million
$(16.7) million
$(33.5) million
$(54.3) million
Pro-Forma Total Revenue: (1)
$434.7 million
$340.3 million
$1,238.0 million
$966.1 million
Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (1)
$2.34
$2.02
$6.92
$5.13
Pro-Forma Earnings per Diluted Share Adjustments
$(0.07)
$(0.07)
$(0.24)
$(0.26)
Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings per Diluted Share (1)
$2.27
$1.95
$6.68
$4.87
GAAP Net Income
$42.6 million
$60.9 million
$136.2 million
$92.6 million
Pro-Forma Net Income Adjustments
$64.5 million
$29.3 million
$168.2 million
$137.2 million
Adjusted Pro-Forma Net Income
$107.1 million
$90.2million
$304.4 million
$229.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$175.1 million
$154.1 million
$503.4 million
$403.8 million
Pro-Forma EBITDA Adjustments
$(4.3) million
$(6.9) million
$(13.9) million
$(20.8) million
Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA (1)
$170.8 million
$147.2 million
$489.5 million
$383.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
39.4%
43.2%
39.6%
39.6%
Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin Adjustments
(0.1)%
0.1%
(0.1)%
0.1%
Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin (1)
39.3%
43.3%
39.5%
39.6%
(1) Refer to the notes earlier in this Release.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
42,569
$
60,883
$
136,209
$
92,580
Plus:
Interest expense, net
19,862
22,712
62,832
65,879
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
24,600
(17,122
)
21,798
(17,122
)
Loss on investments, net
—
156
16,677
20,991
Other (income) expense, net
(1,660
)
(14,230
)
(1,367
)
(16,413
)
Income tax expense
8,847
24,330
16,723
49,011
(Income) loss from equity method investment, net
1,923
709
(16,596
)
10,799
Depreciation and amortization
66,217
59,612
196,443
163,680
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures:
Share-based compensation
6,755
5,800
19,119
18,643
Acquisition-related integration costs
3,953
1,498
8,159
3,597
Lease asset impairments and other charges
1,685
9,786
10,336
12,191
Disposal related costs
345
—
472
—
Goodwill impairment on business
—
—
32,629
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
175,096
$
154,134
$
503,434
$
403,836
Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, goodwill impairment of business, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, (income) loss from equity method investments, net, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, and (3) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.
Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
178,724
$
111,298
$
140,230
$
—
$
430,252
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(26,269
)
(31,497
)
(29,729
)
—
(87,495
)
Add: Contingent consideration*
—
685
—
—
685
Free cash flows
$
152,455
$
80,486
$
110,501
$
—
$
343,442
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
102,036
$
139,591
$
114,382
$
124,070
$
480,079
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(26,885
)
(23,652
)
(20,729
)
(21,286
)
(92,552
)
Add: Contingent consideration*
20,054
—
49
99
20,202
Free cash flows
$
95,205
$
115,939
$
93,702
$
102,883
$
407,729
* Free Cash Flows of $80.5 million for Q2 2021, $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 2020 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.
The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.
Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Cloud
Digital
Services
Media
Corporate
Total
Revenues
GAAP revenues
$
182,090
$
262,162
$
—
$
444,252
Gross profit
GAAP gross profit
$
141,388
$
238,562
$
—
$
379,950
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation
104
4
—
108
Acquisition related integration costs
188
21
—
209
Amortization
356
—
—
356
Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit
$
142,036
$
238,587
$
—
$
380,623
Operating profit
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
61,685
$
49,822
$
(15,366
)
$
96,141
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation
1,451
2,125
3,179
6,755
Acquisition related integration costs
3,511
416
26
3,953
Amortization
11,040
37,333
77
48,450
Lease asset impairments and other charges
1,033
652
—
1,685
Disposal related costs
—
—
345
345
Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
78,720
$
90,348
$
(11,739
)
$
157,329
Depreciation
4,996
12,771
—
17,767
Adjusted EBITDA
$
83,716
$
103,119
$
(11,739
)
$
175,096
NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Cloud
Digital
Services
Media
Corporate
Total
Revenues
GAAP revenues
$
170,248
$
186,728
$
—
$
356,976
Gross profit
GAAP gross profit
$
131,827
$
169,338
$
(11
)
$
301,154
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation
133
3
—
136
Acquisition related integration costs
60
—
—
60
Amortization
908
—
—
908
Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit
$
132,928
$
169,341
$
(11
)
$
302,258
Operating profit
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
65,813
$
26,027
$
(14,402
)
$
77,438
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation
1,388
1,356
3,056
5,800
Acquisition related integration costs
123
1,220
155
1,498
Amortization
16,114
22,352
2,437
40,903
Lease asset impairments and other charges
—
9,786
—
9,786
Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
83,438
$
60,741
$
(8,754
)
$
135,425
Depreciation
4,410
14,299
—
18,709
Adjusted EBITDA
$
87,848
$
75,040
$
(8,754
)
$
154,134
NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations
NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.