Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ziff Davis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZD   US48123V1026

ZIFF DAVIS, INC.

(ZD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ziff Davis Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance

11/03/2021 | 06:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (NASDAQ: ZD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. On October 7, 2021, the Consensus business was spun-off as a separate public company (NASDAQ: CCSI). These third quarter results include Consensus, except where otherwise noted.

“There’s great enthusiasm and excitement at Ziff Davis as we embark on our new chapter,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. “Our portfolio of digital media and internet brands are very well-positioned to thrive in some of the highest-value verticals in the marketplace.”

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 24.5% to a Q3 record of $444.3 million as compared to $357.0 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Q3 2021 quarterly revenues increased 27.7% to $434.7 million as compared to $340.3 million for Q3 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $140.2 million as compared to $114.4 million for Q3 2020. Q3 2021 free cash flow(2) increased 17.9% to $110.5 million as compared to $93.7 million for Q3 2020.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased to $0.88 in Q3 2021 compared to $1.31 for Q3 2020. Earnings decrease was primarily due a loss on the sale of the B2B Backup business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 15.8% to $2.34 as compared to $2.02 for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 16.4% to $2.27 as compared to $1.95 for Q3 2020.

GAAP net income decreased to $42.6 million as compared to $60.9 million for Q3 2020 primarily due to a loss on the sale of the B2B back-up business unit of $19.2 million, net of tax.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 17.4% to $110.2 million as compared to $93.9 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 18.7% to $107.1 million as compared to $90.2 million for Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 13.6% to $175.1 million compared to $154.1 million for Q3 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 16.0% to $170.8 million compared to $147.2 million for Q3 2020.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $657.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $23.4 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions.

Key unaudited financial results for Q3 2021 versus Q3 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the third quarter of 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.

 

 

 

 

Pro-Forma Results(6)

 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud Services

$182.1

$170.2

7.0%

$172.5

$153.6

12.3%

Digital Media

$262.2

$186.7

40.4%

$262.2

$186.7

40.4%

Total Revenue: (1)

$444.3

$357.0

24.5%

$434.7

$340.3

27.7%

Operating Income

$96.1

$77.4

24.2%

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$140.2

$114.4

22.6%

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow (2)

$110.5

$93.7

17.9%

 

 

 

GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)

$0.88

$1.31

(32.8)%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)

$2.34

$2.02

15.8%

$2.27

$1.95

16.4%

GAAP Net Income

$42.6

$60.9

(30.0)%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

$110.2

$93.9

17.4%

$107.1

$90.2

18.7%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$175.1

$154.1

13.6%

$170.8

$147.2

16.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

39.4%

43.2%

(3.8)%

39.3%

43.3%

(4.0)%

The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in millions). Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.

 

YTD

YTD

 

YTD Pro-Forma Results(6)

 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud Services

$528.8

$507.1

4.3%

$495.3

$452.8

9.4%

Digital Media

$742.7

$513.3

44.7%

$742.7

$513.3

44.7%

Total Revenue: (1)

$1,271.5

$1,020.4

24.6%

$1,238.0

$966.1

28.51%

Operating Income

$236.3

$205.7

14.9%

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$430.3

$356.0

20.9%

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow (2)

$343.4

$304.8

12.7%

 

 

 

GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)

$2.86

$1.93

48.2%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)

$6.92

$5.13

34.9%

$6.68

$4.87

37.2%

GAAP Net Income

$136.2

$92.6

47.1%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

$315.2

$242.0

30.2%

$304.4

$229.8

32.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$503.4

$403.8

24.7%

$489.5

$383.0

27.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

39.6%

39.6%

—%

39.5%

39.6%

(0.1)%

ZIFF DAVIS RESULTS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The following table reflects Ziff Davis revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes Consensus and the B2B Backup business and Voice assets (in millions).

 

QTD

YTD

 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Revenue

$345.6

$256.3

34.8%

$974.6

$720.5

35.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

$117.2

$95.1

23.2%

$329.6

$233.5

41.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33.9%

37.1%

(3.2)%

33.8%

32.4%

1.4%

The Company reaffirms its guidance that was presented at its investor day on September 9, 2021 and provides Q4 2021 guidance below which reflects its pro forma position following the separation of Consensus (in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EPS

FY 2021 Range of Estimates (A)

 

$1,375 - $1,389

$484 - $492

 

Q4 2021 Range of Estimates (A)

 

$400 - $414

$154 - $162

$2.00 - $2.14

(A) Balances are in millions and represent pro forma 2021 results as if the spin-off of Consensus and the sales of the B2B Backup business and UK Voice assets had occurred on January 1, 2021.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA or Q4 2021 Adjusted non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to forecasted revenues and costs primarily related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of forecasted revenues and costs to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1)

 

The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

(2)

 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(3)

 

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 23.0% for Q3 2021 and 28.3% for Q3 2020. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 16.6% for Q3 2021 and 21.8% for Q3 2020.

(4)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $1.46 and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively.

(5)

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; goodwill impairment of business; loss on investments, net; other income (expense), net; income tax expense; income (loss) from equity method investment, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(6)

 

Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.

About Ziff Davis (formerly J2 Global)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’s (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2021, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

546,467

 

 

 

$

242,652

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

663

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $14,417 and $16,018, respectively

268,349

 

 

 

325,619

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

73,457

 

 

 

53,909

 

 

Total current assets

888,273

 

 

 

622,843

 

 

Long-term investments

110,718

 

 

 

97,495

 

 

Property and equipment, net

183,179

 

 

 

156,577

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,331

 

 

 

105,845

 

 

Goodwill

1,861,332

 

 

 

1,867,430

 

 

Other purchased intangibles, net

641,162

 

 

 

741,569

 

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

37,761

 

 

 

56,545

 

 

Other assets

19,901

 

 

 

17,027

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,830,657

 

 

 

$

3,665,331

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

228,977

 

 

 

$

230,651

 

 

Income taxes payable, current

1,793

 

 

 

31,753

 

 

Deferred revenue, current

197,901

 

 

 

190,644

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

31,636

 

 

 

32,211

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

568,054

 

 

 

396,801

 

 

Other current liabilities

36

 

 

 

497

 

 

Total current liabilities

1,028,397

 

 

 

882,557

 

 

Long-term debt

1,110,699

 

 

 

1,182,220

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

15,189

 

 

 

14,440

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

84,519

 

 

 

99,177

 

 

Income taxes payable, noncurrent

11,675

 

 

 

11,675

 

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

54,178

 

 

 

57,081

 

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

112,482

 

 

 

162,700

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

44,259

 

 

 

44,463

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,461,398

 

 

 

2,454,313

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

478

 

 

 

443

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

508,493

 

 

 

456,274

 

 

Retained earnings

931,477

 

 

 

809,107

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(71,189

)

 

 

(54,806

)

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

1,369,259

 

 

 

1,211,018

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,830,657

 

 

 

$

3,665,331

 

 

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenues

$

444,252

 

 

 

$

356,976

 

 

 

$

1,271,480

 

 

 

$

1,020,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)

64,302

 

 

 

55,822

 

 

 

185,462

 

 

 

171,755

 

 

Gross profit

379,950

 

 

 

301,154

 

 

 

1,086,018

 

 

 

848,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

139,693

 

 

 

95,074

 

 

 

394,981

 

 

 

287,317

 

 

Research, development and engineering (1)

21,639

 

 

 

14,261

 

 

 

62,634

 

 

 

43,273

 

 

General and administrative (1)

122,477

 

 

 

114,381

 

 

 

359,498

 

 

 

312,283

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,629

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

283,809

 

 

 

223,716

 

 

 

849,742

 

 

 

642,873

 

 

Income from operations

96,141

 

 

 

77,438

 

 

 

236,276

 

 

 

205,725

 

 

Interest expense, net

(19,862

)

 

 

(22,712

)

 

 

(62,832

)

 

 

(65,879

)

 

(Loss) gain on sale of businesses

(24,600

)

 

 

17,122

 

 

 

(21,798

)

 

 

17,122

 

 

Loss on investments, net

 

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(16,677

)

 

 

(20,991

)

 

Other income, net

1,660

 

 

 

14,230

 

 

 

1,367

 

 

 

16,413

 

 

Income before income taxes and (loss) income from equity method investment, net

53,339

 

 

 

85,922

 

 

 

136,336

 

 

 

152,390

 

 

Income tax expense

8,847

 

 

 

24,330

 

 

 

16,723

 

 

 

49,011

 

 

(Loss) income from equity method investment, net

(1,923

)

 

 

(709

)

 

 

16,596

 

 

 

(10,799

)

 

Net income

$

42,569

 

 

 

$

60,883

 

 

 

$

136,209

 

 

 

$

92,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

0.91

 

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

3.01

 

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

0.88

 

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

2.86

 

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

46,738,073

 

 

 

46,279,515

 

 

 

45,258,819

 

 

 

46,914,750

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

48,582,585

 

 

 

46,309,072

 

 

 

47,565,062

 

 

 

47,620,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

$

108

 

 

 

$

136

 

 

 

$

357

 

 

 

$

413

 

 

Sales and marketing

427

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

1,135

 

 

Research, development and engineering

613

 

 

 

425

 

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

General and administrative

5,607

 

 

 

4,918

 

 

 

15,912

 

 

 

15,755

 

 

Total

$

6,755

 

 

 

$

5,800

 

 

 

$

19,119

 

 

 

$

18,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income

$

136,209

 

 

 

$

92,580

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

196,443

 

 

 

163,680

 

 

Amortization of financing costs and discounts

21,295

 

 

 

21,393

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

8,366

 

 

 

15,686

 

 

Share-based compensation

19,119

 

 

 

18,643

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

7,934

 

 

 

9,508

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

2,537

 

 

 

7,815

 

 

(Loss) gain on sale of businesses

21,798

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

Lease asset impairments

9,410

 

 

 

9,786

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business

32,629

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(567

)

 

 

(243

)

 

Foreign currency remeasurement gain

181

 

 

 

(15,919

)

 

(Income) loss from equity method investments

(16,596

)

 

 

10,799

 

 

Loss on equity and debt investments

16,677

 

 

 

20,826

 

 

Decrease (increase) in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

49,888

 

 

 

57,560

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(10,610

)

 

 

(3,279

)

 

Other assets

(2,378

)

 

 

543

 

 

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,409

)

 

 

(26,430

)

 

Income taxes payable

(37,863

)

 

 

(496

)

 

Deferred revenue

4,774

 

 

 

(10,494

)

 

Operating lease liabilities

(19,346

)

 

 

(12,857

)

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

(2,903

)

 

 

7,746

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

(5,336

)

 

 

6,284

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

430,252

 

 

 

356,009

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds on sale of available-for-sale investments

663

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution from equity method investment

15,327

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of equity method investment

(22,249

)

 

 

(29,979

)

 

Purchases of equity investments

(999

)

 

 

(843

)

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(87,495

)

 

 

(71,266

)

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

(112,444

)

 

 

(27,156

)

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested

48,876

 

 

 

24,353

 

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

 

507

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(1,255

)

 

 

(2,902

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(159,576

)

 

 

(107,286

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payment of debt

(402,414

)

 

 

 

 

Payment of note payable

 

 

 

(400

)

 

Proceeds from bridge loan

485,000

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

(29,855

)

 

 

(238,905

)

 

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

4,232

 

 

 

3,303

 

 

Exercise of stock options

2,880

 

 

 

952

 

 

Deferred payments for acquisitions

(13,387

)

 

 

(20,427

)

 

Other

(6,619

)

 

 

(1,377

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

39,837

 

 

 

(256,854

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(6,698

)

 

 

446

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

303,815

 

 

 

(7,685

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

242,652

 

 

 

575,615

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

546,467

 

 

 

$

567,930

 

 

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

Per Diluted
Share *

2020

Per Diluted
Share *

Net income

$

42,569

 

$

0.88

 

$

60,883

$

1.31

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

4,043

 

0.09

 

4,552

0.10

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

2,908

 

0.06

 

1,177

0.03

 

Interest costs (3)

2,774

 

0.06

 

4,784

0.10

 

Amortization (4)

35,327

 

0.75

 

32,314

0.70

 

Investments (5)

1,947

 

0.04

 

687

0.01

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

 

 

2,551

0.06

 

Sale of assets (7)

19,249

 

0.41

 

(9,936)

(0.21

)

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

(13,447)

(0.29

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

1,271

 

0.03

 

7,566

0.16

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

 

 

2,777

0.06

 

Disposal related costs (10)

133

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (12)

 

0.03

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

110,221

 

$

2.34

 

$

93,908

$

2.02

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

Per Diluted
Share *

 

2020

Per Diluted
Share *

Net income

$

136,209

 

$

2.86

 

 

$

92,580

 

$

1.93

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

10,668

 

0.23

 

 

14,350

 

0.31

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

5,904

 

0.13

 

 

2,771

 

0.06

 

Interest costs (3)

12,460

 

0.27

 

 

13,929

 

0.30

 

Amortization (4)

105,827

 

2.32

 

 

89,398

 

1.91

 

Investments (5)

(5,008

)

(0.11

)

 

35,495

 

0.75

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

 

 

 

4,916

 

0.11

 

Sale of assets (7)

16,551

 

0.37

 

 

(10,271

)

(0.22

)

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

(13,316

)

(0.29

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

7,816

 

0.17

 

 

9,391

 

0.20

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

 

 

 

2,777

 

0.06

 

Disposal related costs (10)

178

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business (11)

24,635

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (12)

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.03

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

315,240

 

$

6.92

 

 

$

242,020

 

$

5.13

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Cost of revenues

$

64,302

 

 

 

$

55,822

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(108

)

 

 

(136

)

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(209

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

Amortization (4)

(356

)

 

 

(908

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

63,629

 

 

 

$

54,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

139,693

 

 

 

$

95,074

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(427

)

 

 

(321

)

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(882

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

138,384

 

 

 

$

94,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and engineering

$

21,639

 

 

 

$

14,261

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(613

)

 

 

(425

)

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(597

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

20,429

 

 

 

$

13,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

122,477

 

 

 

$

114,381

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(5,607

)

 

 

(4,918

)

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(2,265

)

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

Amortization (4)

(48,093

)

 

 

(39,995

)

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(1,685

)

 

 

(9,786

)

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

 

 

 

(3,605

)

 

 

Disposal related costs (10)

(344

)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

64,483

 

 

 

$

54,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

$

(19,862

)

 

 

$

(22,712

)

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Interest costs (3)

4,007

 

 

 

6,140

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

(15,855

)

 

 

$

(16,572

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) gain on sale of businesses

$

(24,600

)

 

 

$

17,122

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

24,600

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on investments, net

$

 

 

 

$

(156

)

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

 

 

 

$

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

$

1,660

 

 

 

$

14,230

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

 

 

 

(211

)

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

 

(16,421

)

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net

$

1,660

 

 

 

$

(2,402

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

$

8,847

 

 

 

$

24,330

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

2,712

 

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

1,045

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

Interest costs (3)

1,233

 

 

 

1,356

 

 

 

Amortization (4)

13,122

 

 

 

8,589

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(24

)

 

 

22

 

 

 

Tax benefit from prior years (6)

 

 

 

(2,551

)

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

5,351

 

 

 

(7,232

)

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

 

(2,974

)

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

 

 

 

2,220

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

414

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

Disposal related costs (10)

211

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

32,911

 

 

 

$

26,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from equity method investment, net

$

(1,923

)

 

 

$

(709

)

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Investments (5)

1,923

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(67,652

)

 

 

$

(33,025

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

0.88

 

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

 

Adjustments *

$

1.46

 

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

2.34

 

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Cost of revenues

$

185,462

 

 

$

171,755

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(357

)

 

(413

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(286

)

 

(170

)

 

Amortization (4)

(1,301

)

 

(1,806

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

183,518

 

 

$

169,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

394,981

 

 

$

287,317

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,160

)

 

(1,135

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(1,696

)

 

(686

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

392,125

 

 

$

285,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and engineering

$

62,634

 

 

$

43,273

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,690

)

 

(1,340

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(1,127

)

 

21

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

59,817

 

 

$

41,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

359,498

 

 

$

312,283

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(15,912

)

 

(15,755

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(5,050

)

 

(2,762

)

 

Amortization (4)

(144,403

)

 

(114,147

)

 

Sale of assets (7)

490

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(10,336

)

 

(12,191

)

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

 

 

(3,605

)

 

Disposal related costs (10)

(472

)

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

183,815

 

 

$

163,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

$

(62,832

)

 

$

(65,879

)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Interest costs (3)

16,503

 

 

18,092

 

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

(46,329

)

 

$

(47,787

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) gain on sale of businesses

$

(21,798

)

 

$

17,122

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

22,288

 

 

(17,122

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses

$

490

 

 

$

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business

(32,629

)

 

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business (11)

32,629

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP goodwill impairment on business

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on investments, net

$

(16,677

)

 

$

(20,991

)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Investments (5)

16,677

 

 

20,825

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

 

 

165

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

 

 

$

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

$

1,367

 

 

$

16,413

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

200

 

 

(650

)

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

(17,986

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net

$

1,567

 

 

$

(2,223

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

$

16,723

 

 

$

49,011

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

8,451

 

 

4,293

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

2,255

 

 

826

 

 

Interest costs (3)

4,043

 

 

4,163

 

 

Amortization (4)

39,877

 

 

26,555

 

 

Investments (5)

5,089

 

 

(3,871

)

 

Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6)

 

 

(4,916

)

 

Sale of assets (7)

5,447

 

 

(7,336

)

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

 

 

(4,670

)

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

2,520

 

 

2,800

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

 

 

828

 

 

Disposal related costs (10)

294

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business (11)

7,994

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

92,693

 

 

$

67,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net

$

16,596

 

 

$

(10,799

)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(16,596

)

 

10,799

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(179,031

)

 

$

(149,440

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

2.86

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

Adjustments *

$

4.06

 

 

$

3.20

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

6.92

 

 

$

5.13

 

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain (loss) on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Disposal related Costs. The Company excludes expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Goodwill Impairment on Business. The Company excludes the goodwill impairment on business because it is non-cash in nature and the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(12) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP (Income) Loss from Equity Method Investment, Net and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

Pro-Forma Financial Results

Key pro-forma financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). The financial results below reflect the Company’s results, on a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues

$444.3 million

$357.0 million

 

$1,271.5 million

$1,020.4 million

Pro-Forma Revenue Adjustments

$(9.6) million

$(16.7) million

 

$(33.5) million

$(54.3) million

Pro-Forma Total Revenue: (1)

$434.7 million

$340.3 million

 

$1,238.0 million

$966.1 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (1)

$2.34

$2.02

 

$6.92

$5.13

Pro-Forma Earnings per Diluted Share Adjustments

$(0.07)

$(0.07)

 

$(0.24)

$(0.26)

Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings per Diluted Share (1)

$2.27

$1.95

 

$6.68

$4.87

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income

$42.6 million

$60.9 million

 

$136.2 million

$92.6 million

Pro-Forma Net Income Adjustments

$64.5 million

$29.3 million

 

$168.2 million

$137.2 million

Adjusted Pro-Forma Net Income

$107.1 million

$90.2million

 

$304.4 million

$229.8 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$175.1 million

$154.1 million

 

$503.4 million

$403.8 million

Pro-Forma EBITDA Adjustments

$(4.3) million

$(6.9) million

 

$(13.9) million

$(20.8) million

Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA (1)

$170.8 million

$147.2 million

 

$489.5 million

$383.0 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

39.4%

43.2%

 

39.6%

39.6%

Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin Adjustments

(0.1)%

0.1%

 

(0.1)%

0.1%

Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin (1)

39.3%

43.3%

 

39.5%

39.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Refer to the notes earlier in this Release.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

$

42,569

 

 

$

60,883

 

 

$

136,209

 

 

$

92,580

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

19,862

 

 

22,712

 

 

62,832

 

 

65,879

 

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

24,600

 

 

(17,122

)

 

21,798

 

 

(17,122

)

Loss on investments, net

 

 

156

 

 

16,677

 

 

20,991

 

Other (income) expense, net

(1,660

)

 

(14,230

)

 

(1,367

)

 

(16,413

)

Income tax expense

8,847

 

 

24,330

 

 

16,723

 

 

49,011

 

(Income) loss from equity method investment, net

1,923

 

 

709

 

 

(16,596

)

 

10,799

 

Depreciation and amortization

66,217

 

 

59,612

 

 

196,443

 

 

163,680

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

6,755

 

 

5,800

 

 

19,119

 

 

18,643

 

Acquisition-related integration costs

3,953

 

 

1,498

 

 

8,159

 

 

3,597

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

1,685

 

 

9,786

 

 

10,336

 

 

12,191

 

Disposal related costs

345

 

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment on business

 

 

 

 

32,629

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

175,096

 

 

$

154,134

 

 

$

503,434

 

 

$

403,836

 

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, goodwill impairment of business, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, (income) loss from equity method investments, net, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, and (3) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

178,724

 

 

 

$

111,298

 

 

 

$

140,230

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

430,252

 

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(26,269

)

 

 

(31,497

)

 

 

(29,729

)

 

 

 

 

 

(87,495

)

 

Add: Contingent consideration*

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

685

 

 

Free cash flows

$

152,455

 

 

 

$

80,486

 

 

 

$

110,501

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

343,442

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

102,036

 

 

 

$

139,591

 

 

 

$

114,382

 

 

 

$

124,070

 

 

 

$

480,079

 

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(26,885

)

 

 

(23,652

)

 

 

(20,729

)

 

 

(21,286

)

 

 

(92,552

)

 

Add: Contingent consideration*

20,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

20,202

 

 

Free cash flows

$

95,205

 

 

 

$

115,939

 

 

 

$

93,702

 

 

 

$

102,883

 

 

 

$

407,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Free Cash Flows of $80.5 million for Q2 2021, $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 2020 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

182,090

 

 

$

262,162

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

444,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

141,388

 

 

$

238,562

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

379,950

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

104

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

108

 

Acquisition related integration costs

188

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

209

 

Amortization

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

356

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

142,036

 

 

$

238,587

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

380,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

61,685

 

 

$

49,822

 

 

$

(15,366

)

 

 

$

96,141

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,451

 

 

2,125

 

 

3,179

 

 

 

6,755

 

Acquisition related integration costs

3,511

 

 

416

 

 

26

 

 

 

3,953

 

Amortization

11,040

 

 

37,333

 

 

77

 

 

 

48,450

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

1,033

 

 

652

 

 

 

 

 

1,685

 

Disposal related costs

 

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

345

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

78,720

 

 

$

90,348

 

 

$

(11,739

)

 

 

$

157,329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

4,996

 

 

12,771

 

 

 

 

 

17,767

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,716

 

 

$

103,119

 

 

$

(11,739

)

 

 

$

175,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

170,248

 

 

$

186,728

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

356,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

131,827

 

 

$

169,338

 

 

$

(11

)

 

 

$

301,154

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

133

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

136

 

Acquisition related integration costs

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

Amortization

908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

908

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,928

 

 

$

169,341

 

 

$

(11

)

 

 

$

302,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

65,813

 

 

$

26,027

 

 

$

(14,402

)

 

 

$

77,438

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,388

 

 

1,356

 

 

3,056

 

 

 

5,800

 

Acquisition related integration costs

123

 

 

1,220

 

 

155

 

 

 

1,498

 

Amortization

16,114

 

 

22,352

 

 

2,437

 

 

 

40,903

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

 

 

9,786

 

 

 

 

 

9,786

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

83,438

 

 

$

60,741

 

 

$

(8,754

)

 

 

$

135,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

4,410

 

 

14,299

 

 

 

 

 

18,709

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

87,848

 

 

$

75,040

 

 

$

(8,754

)

 

 

$

154,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
06:21pZiff Davis Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidanc..
BU
10/28Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in November
BU
10/14ZIFF DAVIS : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
10/12ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZD) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
10/12ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZD) added to NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
10/11ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
10/11ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
10/08ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) added to NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
10/08ZIFF DAVIS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ZDVS.V) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
10/08J2 GLOBAL : Ziff Davis, Inc. Completes Separation of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc - Form..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 742 M - -
Net income 2021 245 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 276 M 6 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ziff Davis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 129,28 $
Average target price 175,88 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve P. Dunn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
William Brian Kretzmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIFF DAVIS, INC.32.34%6 259
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.84%567 819
NETFLIX, INC.25.33%301 726
PROSUS N.V.-16.27%271 469
AIRBNB, INC.17.76%108 155
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.90%83 918