Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:40 2022-08-02 am EDT
53.60 USD   -0.61%
10:31aNevada State Bank Completes Acquisition of Three Northern Nevada Branches from City National Bank
BU
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Extend Gains in Late Trading
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nevada State Bank Completes Acquisition of Three Northern Nevada Branches from City National Bank

08/02/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nevada State Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., (NASDAQ: ZION) has finalized the acquisition of three Northern Nevada City National Bank branches and their associated deposit, credit card, and loan accounts. The three branch locations are:

  • Kietzke South: 5470 Kietzke Lane, Building #3, Reno
  • College Parkway: 1811 East College Parkway, Carson City
  • Douglas County: 1647 Highway 395, Minden

“This acquisition demonstrates Nevada State Bank’s commitment to Northern Nevada’s communities and brings on board some excellent banking colleagues. The smooth transition for our clients and our colleagues was a priority for the past six months,” shared Terry Shirey, president & CEO of Nevada State Bank. “We are so pleased to officially welcome everyone and to begin building new relationships for the future. We believe the extensive footprint of Nevada State Bank will be an excellent benefit for our new clients.”

In addition to the three branches, the purchase was anticipated to include more than $450 million in deposits and $100 million in commercial and consumer loans. Nevada State Bank now has 20 branches throughout northern Nevada to provide additional location options for Northern Nevada clients, in addition to the other 30 branches across the state.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., was founded on Dec. 9, 1959. The full-service bank offers a complete range of consumer, private, and business banking services in 20 communities across the state. Nevada State Bank’s colleagues regularly volunteer in their communities and have been dedicated to helping make Nevada a better place to live for more than 60 years. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, visit www.nsbank.com. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
10:31aNevada State Bank Completes Acquisition of Three Northern Nevada Branches from City Nat..
BU
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Extend Gains in Late Trading
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
07/29Zions Bancorporation Approves Share Buyback Program, Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
07/29Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common..
BU
07/29Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Aug..
CI
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Zions Bancorp. to $71 From $81, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
07/27B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation's Price Target to $55 from $60 After Lower-than-Ex..
MT
07/27Wedbush Lifts Price Target on Zions Bancorp. to $65 From $59, Citing Net Interest Incom..
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Zions Bancorporation, National Association, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 107 M - -
Net income 2022 884 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 8 115 M 8 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 895
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,93 $
Average target price 63,14 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-14.61%8 115
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%144 086
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%62 913
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.74%62 285
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.83%53 862
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.02%52 772