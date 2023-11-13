Zura Bio Limited Stock price
Equities
ZURA
KYG9TY5A1016
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.280 USD
|+0.23%
|-12.30%
|-58.08%
|Oct. 10
|Ladenburg Thalmann Starts Zura Bio With Buy Rating, $10 Price Target
|MT
|Oct. 03
|Zura Bio Limited Appoints Parvinder Thiara to the Board
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|187 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-76.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-43.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,46x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-4,92x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|47.11%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
|1 day
|+0.23%
|1 week
|-12.30%
|Current month
|-8.94%
|1 month
|-32.39%
|3 months
|-37.43%
|6 months
|-29.14%
|Current year
|-58.08%
More quotes
1 week
4.10
4.66
1 month
4.10
6.20
Current year
4.10
37.55
1 year
4.10
37.55
3 years
4.10
37.55
5 years
4.10
37.55
10 years
4.10
37.55
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.58%
|101 M€
|-1.64%
|0.01%
|678 M€
|-12.14%
|0.00%
|9,282 M€
|-5.67%
|0.00%
|660 M€
|-5.44%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|4.280
|+0.23%
|46,534
|23-11-09
|4.270
|-3.61%
|82,371
|23-11-08
|4.430
|-0.45%
|109,955
|23-11-07
|4.450
|-3.89%
|315,982
|23-11-06
|4.630
|-5.12%
|139,484
End-of-day quote Nasdaq, November 09, 2023More quotes
More about the company
Zura Bio Limited is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. The Company is advancing immunology assets into phase II development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab. ZB-168 is an anti-interleukin-7 receptor subunit alpha (IL7RÎ±) inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by interleukin-7 (IL7) and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) biological pathways. The Company focuses on developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 that build on existing Phase Ib data in type 1 diabetes demonstrating a safety profile and biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes interleukin-33 (IL33), and is in the phase II clinical development stage.
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
4.280USD
Average target price
16.60USD
Spread / Average Target
+287.85%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-58.08%
|187 M $
|+29.39%
|96 283 M $
|+10.73%
|84 965 M $
|+6.81%
|35 921 M $
|+33.59%
|28 638 M $
|-33.72%
|23 667 M $
|-9.47%
|20 727 M $
|-23.26%
|20 123 M $
|+29.07%
|11 745 M $
|-10.27%
|10 530 M $