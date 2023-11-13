Zura Bio Limited is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. The Company is advancing immunology assets into phase II development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab. ZB-168 is an anti-interleukin-7 receptor subunit alpha (IL7RÎ±) inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by interleukin-7 (IL7) and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) biological pathways. The Company focuses on developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 that build on existing Phase Ib data in type 1 diabetes demonstrating a safety profile and biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes interleukin-33 (IL33), and is in the phase II clinical development stage.