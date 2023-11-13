Stock ZURA ZURA BIO LIMITED
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Zura Bio Limited

Zura Bio Limited Stock price

Equities

ZURA

KYG9TY5A1016

Biotechnology & Medical Research

End-of-day quote Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-09 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Zura Bio Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.280 USD +0.23% -12.30% -58.08%
Oct. 10 Ladenburg Thalmann Starts Zura Bio With Buy Rating, $10 Price Target MT
Oct. 03 Zura Bio Limited Appoints Parvinder Thiara to the Board CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 187 M
Net income 2023 * -76.00 M Net income 2024 * -43.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,46x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-4,92x
Employees -
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 47.11%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Zura Bio Limited

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Zura Bio Limited

Ladenburg Thalmann Starts Zura Bio With Buy Rating, $10 Price Target MT
Zura Bio Limited Appoints Parvinder Thiara to the Board CI
Zura Bio Partners With Benaroya Research Institute for Research on Immune-Mediated Disorders MT
Zura Bio Limited Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Benaroya Research Institute CI
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Zura Bio With Outperform Rating, $17 Price Target MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Zura Bio to $22 From $20, Keeps Strong Buy Rating MT
Zura Bio Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Guggenheim Initiates Zura Bio at Buy With $20 Price Target MT
Zura Bio Limited(NasdaqCM:ZURA) added to S&P TMI Index CI
Chardan Initiates Zura Bio at Buy With $14 Price Target MT
Top Premarket Gainers MT
Zura Bio Limited announced that it has received $79.9 million in funding from Deep Track Capital, LP, Great Point Partners, LLC, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC and other investors CI
Top Midday Gainers MT
Raymond James Starts Zura Bio at Strong Buy With $20 Price Target MT
Zura Bio Inks License With Eli Lilly, Sets $80 Million Private Placement DJ
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Zura Bio Limited

Ladenburg Thalmann Starts Zura Bio With Buy Rating, $10 Price Target MT
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Zura Bio With Outperform Rating, $17 Price Target MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Zura Bio to $22 From $20, Keeps Strong Buy Rating MT
Guggenheim Initiates Zura Bio at Buy With $20 Price Target MT
Chardan Initiates Zura Bio at Buy With $14 Price Target MT
More recommendations

Press releases Zura Bio Limited

Zura Bio Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Benaroya Research Institute BU
Zura Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights BU
Zura Bio to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes BU
Zura Bio Completes Approximately $80 Million Financing with the Focus on Advancing ZB-106, a Potential First-in-class Anti-IL-17 and Anti-BAFF Dual Antagonist BU
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.23%
1 week-12.30%
Current month-8.94%
1 month-32.39%
3 months-37.43%
6 months-29.14%
Current year-58.08%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
4.10
Extreme 4.1
4.66
1 month
4.10
Extreme 4.1
6.20
Current year
4.10
Extreme 4.1
37.55
1 year
4.10
Extreme 4.1
37.55
3 years
4.10
Extreme 4.1
37.55
5 years
4.10
Extreme 4.1
37.55
10 years
4.10
Extreme 4.1
37.55
More quotes

ETFs positioned on Zura Bio Limited

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO RAYMOND JAMES SB-1 EQUITY ETF - USD ETF Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF - USD
0.58% 101 M€ -1.64%
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.01% 678 M€ -12.14%
ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF - USD ETF iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD
0.00% 9,282 M€ -5.67%
VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD
0.00% 660 M€ -5.44% -
More ETFs positioned on Zura Bio Limited

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 4.280 +0.23% 46,534
23-11-09 4.270 -3.61% 82,371
23-11-08 4.430 -0.45% 109,955
23-11-07 4.450 -3.89% 315,982
23-11-06 4.630 -5.12% 139,484

End-of-day quote Nasdaq, November 09, 2023

More quotes

Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. The Company is advancing immunology assets into phase II development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab. ZB-168 is an anti-interleukin-7 receptor subunit alpha (IL7RÎ±) inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by interleukin-7 (IL7) and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) biological pathways. The Company focuses on developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 that build on existing Phase Ib data in type 1 diabetes demonstrating a safety profile and biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes interleukin-33 (IL33), and is in the phase II clinical development stage.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
4.280USD
Average target price
16.60USD
Spread / Average Target
+287.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ZURA BIO LIMITED Stock Zura Bio Limited
-58.08% 187 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+29.39% 96 283 M $
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+10.73% 84 965 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Stock WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
+6.81% 35 921 M $
ARGENX SE Stock argenx SE
+33.59% 28 638 M $
BIONTECH SE Stock BioNTech SE
-33.72% 23 667 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Stock BeiGene, Ltd.
-9.47% 20 727 M $
GENMAB A/S Stock Genmab A/S
-23.26% 20 123 M $
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Stock Legend Biotech Corporation
+29.07% 11 745 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Stock Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
-10.27% 10 530 M $
Bio Therapeutic Drugs
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Zura Bio Limited - Nasdaq
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer