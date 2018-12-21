Log in
CENTRICA (CNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/21 11:04:46 am
135.2 GBp   -0.44%
12/17SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
11/19CENTRICA PLC : quaterly sales release
11/09SSE, Innogy delay UK retail tie-up as price cap looms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica to challenge household energy price cap

0
12/21/2018 | 10:26am CET
FILE PHOTO: File photogrpah shows a gas cooker in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica owner of Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, said it is seeking a judicial review of the way regulator Ofgem has calculated part of its price cap, although it does not plan to delay the cap coming into effect.

Ofgem is due to impose a price cap from Jan. 1 on the most commonly used default tariffs as the government seeks to limit household utility bills.

The cap is expected to save UK households around 1 billion pounds a year.

Centrica said it sought to challenge the way Ofgem treated suppliers' ability to recover wholesale energy costs when calculating the cap.

"Through this action Centrica has no intention to delay implementation of the cap, and does not expect the cap to be deferred in any way," Centrica said in a statement published late on Thursday.

Ofgem set the cap at 1,138 pounds a year for a typical use customer, 68 pounds lower than British Gas's current standard variable tariff, and well below the average prices of all of the big six energy firms.

"Ofgem carried out an extensive consultation process when setting the price cap and we believe that it offers consumers on poor value tariffs a fairer deal," a spokesman for the regulator said via email.

When it announced the plan in September, the regulator said it would review the cap to take into account any changes in wholesale prices and other costs, with the first review to take place in February, and any changes to take effect in April.

Wholesale energy costs have soared since the cap was calculated, leading analysts to forecast Ofgem will need to hike the level next year.

Britain's other big six energy suppliers are SSE, Iberdrola Scottish Power, Innogy's npower, E.ON and EDF Energy.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA -0.07% 135.7 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
E.ON -0.03% 8.89 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.54% 13.46 Real-time Quote.31.09%
IBERDROLA -0.40% 7.024 End-of-day quote.8.73%
INNOGY SE -0.30% 40.39 Delayed Quote.24.07%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.23% 1077.5 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 27 187 M
EBIT 2018 1 459 M
Net income 2018 614 M
Debt 2018 3 205 M
Yield 2018 8,84%
P/E ratio 2018 11,93
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 7 736 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,54  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA-1.09%9 798
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE31.09%47 265
ENGIE-13.05%35 517
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.04%33 409
SEMPRA ENERGY5.74%31 181
ORSTED34.87%29 313
