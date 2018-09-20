Log in
09/20/2018 | 08:44am CEST
163.1 GBp   -0.18%
08:44aFinancial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue
RE
09/05CMC MARKETS : The future of cryptocurrencies
AQ
08/24EU extends ban on sale of 'binary' options to retail customers
RE
News 
Most relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news
OFFRE

Financial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue

0
09/20/2018 | 08:44am CEST
Dealers work on the IG Group trading floor in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings Plc reported a 4.7 percent drop in revenue in the first quarter, hurt by lower levels of market volatility and client activity.

The company, like other online trading firms Plus500 Ltd and CMC Markets Plc, has been under scrutiny as global regulators tighten rules on products which allow ordinary retail customers to make high-risk financial bets at high rates of leverage.

The European Union's securities watchdog, ESMA, last month renewed a ban on the sale of 'binary' options to retail customers.

IG Group said that, as expected, the volume of trading by retail clients in the UK and EU was significantly lower in August than in July following the implementation of the ESMA measures.

The number of clients London-based IG has in the United Kingdom fell 13 percent, while its numbers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa were down 10 percent.

The company stuck to its guidance that the ESMA measures would hit historic revenue by about 10 percent, saying it was not possible to draw firm conclusions from a one month period as it will take time for retail clients to adapt to the new rules and change their trading behaviour.

Online trading platforms have been looking to focus on their professional clients and IG launched an online process in November to enable some retail clients who meet the required criteria to apply to become categorised as an elected professional client.

The company said the proportion of UK and EU revenue generated by clients who at the end of the period were categorised as professional was over 50 percent in the first quarter, in line with the company's expectations.

IG Group also said its German unit received a licence from a German regulator to offer financial services to EU clients in the run up to Brexit.

Revenue fell to 128.9 million pounds for the three months ended Aug. 31, from 135.2 million pounds in the year-earlier period.

Total group clients rose 3 percent to 129,000, helped primarily by growth in share dealing and investment clients.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.25% 163.4 Delayed Quote.8.93%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -0.69% 864 Delayed Quote.20.42%
PLUS500 LTD 1.39% 1529 Delayed Quote.68.30%
News from SeekingAlpha
06/07CMC Markets PLC London 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/07A Guide To The 52-Week High And The Risks Of Anchoring 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 180 M
EBIT 2019 45,6 M
Net income 2019 35,8 M
Debt 2019 30,2 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 13,00
P/E ratio 2020 10,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant J. Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC8.93%621
CME GROUP18.87%58 530
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.95%44 453
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-7.20%34 616
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.99%26 539
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-1.66%23 851
