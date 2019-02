Cresco Labs :' Mindy's Edibles Ranks First for Cannabis Edible Sales in Nevada

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, is excited to announce that its Mindy’s Kitchen brand has been ranked the top selling edible in Nevada according to Headset, the first real-time data analytics and business intelligence platform for the cannabis industry. In partnership with Cresco Labs, James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal created the industry’s first culinary-backed, cannabis-infused edibles, with a six-state distribution planned for 2019. In Nevada, Mindy’s Pink Lemonade Gummies, Strawberry Sparkling Wine Hard Sweets and Wild Cherry Gummies, ranked first, ninth and tenth, respectively, by Headset, for edible sales in the state.

“We launched Mindy’s Edibles in Nevada in mid-August and, in less than six months, our products are now carried in 62 out of 67 dispensaries in the state,” said Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder Charles Bachtell. “Our proven ability to create brands that resonate with each consumer segment and establish a dominant retail market position is a key differentiator for Cresco Labs.”

Mindy’s Artisanal Edibles include a line of decadent chocolate brittle bars and homespun baked goods infused with clear distillate allowing the best ingredients to shine through. The Mindy’s Kitchen brand – a collaboration between Mindy and her talented group of chefs – offers fun, fruity confections for everyday enjoyability and effectiveness. The confections are infused with RSO and winterized sativa, indica and hybrid oil that complement the approachable flavors. Mindy’s Edibles are produced and distributed in partnership with Silver State Wellness in Nevada.

About Cresco Labs:

Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating in seven states, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.

