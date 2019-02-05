Cresco Labs :' Mindy's Edibles Ranks First for Cannabis Edible Sales in Nevada

Cresco
Labs (CSE:CL) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest
vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United
States, is excited to announce that its Mindy’s Kitchen brand has been
ranked the top selling edible in Nevada according to Headset,
the first real-time data analytics and business intelligence platform
for the cannabis industry. In partnership with Cresco Labs, James Beard
Award-winning chef Mindy Segal created the industry’s first
culinary-backed, cannabis-infused edibles, with a six-state distribution
planned for 2019. In Nevada, Mindy’s Pink Lemonade Gummies, Strawberry
Sparkling Wine Hard Sweets and Wild Cherry Gummies, ranked first, ninth
and tenth, respectively, by Headset, for edible sales in the state.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005305/en/
Cresco Labs Mindy’s Kitchen gummies have been ranked the best-selling edible product in Nevada (Photo: Business Wire)
“We launched Mindy’s Edibles in Nevada in mid-August and, in less than
six months, our products are now carried in 62 out of 67 dispensaries in
the state,” said Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder Charles Bachtell. “Our
proven ability to create brands that resonate with each consumer segment
and establish a dominant retail market position is a key differentiator
for Cresco Labs.”
Mindy’s Artisanal Edibles include a line of decadent chocolate brittle
bars and homespun baked goods infused with clear distillate allowing the
best ingredients to shine through. The Mindy’s Kitchen brand – a
collaboration between Mindy and her talented group of chefs – offers
fun, fruity confections for everyday enjoyability and effectiveness. The
confections are infused with RSO and winterized sativa, indica and
hybrid oil that complement the approachable flavors. Mindy’s Edibles are
produced and distributed in partnership with Silver State Wellness in
Nevada.
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating in seven states, the company focuses on entering
highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high
barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a
distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its
national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented
by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest
minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are
tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally
focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard
Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.
