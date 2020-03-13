Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott International : Allows Reservation Cancellations One Day Before Arrival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Marriott International Inc. said it is allowing its customers to change or cancel existing individual reservations, including those with prepaid rates, without charge 24 hours prior to arrival as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global travel, President and Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said.

The updated policy applies to changes made by April 30, Mr. Sorenson said Friday. New individual reservations made between Friday and April 30 could also be changed or canceled at no charge up to 24 hours before arrival, he said.

Mr. Sorenson said the company is reinforcing health and safety measures from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies.

"In this climate, we know travel may not be your first thought, but I want you to know the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority," Mr. Sorenson said in a note to customers.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
01:29pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Allows Reservation Cancellations One Day Before Arrival
DJ
12:25pWall Street rebound loses steam on report Trump to declare emergency
RE
12:25pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : A Message from Our CEO
PU
11:40aTRAVEL INFORMATION : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/11MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/11LEAF : SpringHill Suites by Marriott Partners with Society6 to Showcase Regional..
AQ
03/10MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement on Cleaning Protocols
PU
03/07WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
RE
03/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : HT-NEXT Keynote Sessions to Feature Speakers from Harle..
AQ
03/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hospitality Technology Next Generation Holds Bi-Annual ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 225 M
EBIT 2020 2 886 M
Net income 2020 1 943 M
Debt 2020 11 438 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 30 382 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 138,21  $
Last Close Price 93,71  $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-38.12%30 382
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-30.83%21 286
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-29.92%7 972
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-36.03%7 531
ACCOR-45.41%6 503
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-41.75%5 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group