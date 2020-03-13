Marriott International : Allows Reservation Cancellations One Day Before Arrival

By Dave Sebastian

Marriott International Inc. said it is allowing its customers to change or cancel existing individual reservations, including those with prepaid rates, without charge 24 hours prior to arrival as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global travel, President and Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said.

The updated policy applies to changes made by April 30, Mr. Sorenson said Friday. New individual reservations made between Friday and April 30 could also be changed or canceled at no charge up to 24 hours before arrival, he said.

Mr. Sorenson said the company is reinforcing health and safety measures from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies.

"In this climate, we know travel may not be your first thought, but I want you to know the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority," Mr. Sorenson said in a note to customers.

