Sanofi : and Google to develop new healthcare Innovation Lab                                                                           &n

PARIS – June 18, 2019 – Sanofi and Google will establish a new virtual Innovation Lab with the ambition to radically transform how future medicines and health services are delivered by tapping into the power of emerging data technologies.

“We stand on the forefront of a new age for biology and human health, with the opportunity to transform healthcare through partnerships with pioneering technology and analytics companies,” says Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Digital Officer, Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President, Medical at Sanofi. “Combining Sanofi’s biologic innovations and scientific data with Google’s industry-leading capabilities, from cloud computing to state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, we aspire to give people more control over their health and accelerate the discovery of new therapies.”

The collaboration aims to change how Sanofi develops new treatments and will focus on three key objectives: to better understand patients and diseases, to increase Sanofi’s operational efficiency, and to improve the experience of Sanofi’s patients and customers.

"Life sciences companies are looking to data driven, digital innovation to help fuel the creation of accessible healthcare solutions," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We look forward to collaborating with Sanofi to help accelerate the cycle of healthcare innovation to populations throughout the world."

The Innovation Lab will develop both scientific and commercial solutions

Sanofi and Google will leverage deep analytics across data sets to better understand key diseases and extract related patient insights. This will enable Sanofi to research and develop more personalized approaches to treatment and identify accompanying technologies to improve health outcomes. The companies will apply technology and analytics on Sanofi’s large real world database to better understand what treatments work for patients. This aims to result in an improved ability to offer personalized treatment advice, thus optimizing patient care and reducing healthcare costs.

Sanofi and Google also plan to apply artificial intelligence (AI) across diverse datasets to better forecast sales and inform marketing and supply chain efforts. Using AI will take into account real-time information as well as geographic, logistic and manufacturing constraints to help the accuracy of these complex activities.

Additionally, Sanofi IT will be modernizing its infrastructure by migrating some existing business applications to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). By leveraging automation, scalability, and agility—along with increases in data and analytic capabilities—Sanofi will accelerate and simplify legacy management, provide easy access to recent technologies and its integration into business plans. The transition to GCP will maximize operational cost efficiency and support business objectives, including the Innovation Lab.





