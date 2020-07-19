Siemens : Mobility to provide CBTC Signaling for Buenos Aires ‘D' Metro Line

Siemens Mobility GmbH Press Release

speed conditions, allowing system operators to safely increase the number of vehicles on a rail line. This results in greater frequency of train arrivals and will allow SBASE to accommodate more passengers on its system. Additionally, the technology precisely locates each train on the tracks and controls speed, improving safety for riders and employees, while also providing the ability for continuous updates on system status that results in fewer delays and up-to-date travel information.

Siemens Mobility has a long-standing relationship with SBASE that goes back to the early years of the Buenos Aires metro network. This is the third contract awarded to Siemens Mobility to equip Buenos Aires metro lines with CBTC signalling technology.

The Siemens Mobility CBTC solution Trainguard MT is the most extensively deployed automatic train control system in the world and is also used by many operators in Latin-America, like Sao Paulo and Salvador de Bahia, and around the world, including Paris, Beijing and New York.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/2CE099u

Contacts for journalists

Chris Mckniff

Tel: +1 646-715-6423

Email: chris.mckniff@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see:

www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.9 billion and had around 36,800 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.