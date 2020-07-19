Log in
Siemens : Mobility to provide CBTC Signaling for Buenos Aires 'D' Metro Line

07/19/2020 | 01:26am EDT

Press

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Munich, July 17, 2020

Siemens Mobility to provide CBTC Signaling for Buenos Aires 'D' Metro Line

  • Communications-BasedTrain Control signaling system to be installed on 11km of 'D' Metro Line in Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • The automated signaling system will provide greater availability, enhanced operations and passenger experience
    Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract by Subterráneos de Buenos Aires, Sociedad del Estado (SBASE) to install a Communications-Based Train Control system (CBTC) on the 'D' Metro Line in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The CBTC signaling system will be fully implemented across the entire 11 kilometer line that incorporates 16 stations between "Catedral", located in the historic Plaza de Mayo, and "Congreso de Tucumán", located in the northern part, close to the borders of the city of Buenos Aires. The system will include the installation of onboard units on 24 existing cars, as well as a radio system, electronic interlockings, and wayside equipment. All elements of the system will be coordinated by a newly established operations control center. As part of the overall SBASE project to renovate the 'D' Metro Line, Siemens Mobility will also provide a passenger information system.
    "Siemens Mobility is delighted to have been selected to install Communications- Based Train Control signaling system for the 'D' Metro Line in Buenos Aires. This important project further underscores our leading position in the field for delivering automated signaling systems, and expands our growing footprint in South America," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. "The state-of-the-art signaling technology will augment operations on this line and allow for an enhanced passenger experience featuring superior service reliability and availability."

The radio based CBTC technology provides real-time data on vehicle position and

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Frederick Jeske-Schoenhoven

Germany

Reference number: HQMOPR202007165944EN

Page 1/2

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press Release

speed conditions, allowing system operators to safely increase the number of vehicles on a rail line. This results in greater frequency of train arrivals and will allow SBASE to accommodate more passengers on its system. Additionally, the technology precisely locates each train on the tracks and controls speed, improving safety for riders and employees, while also providing the ability for continuous updates on system status that results in fewer delays and up-to-date travel information.

Siemens Mobility has a long-standing relationship with SBASE that goes back to the early years of the Buenos Aires metro network. This is the third contract awarded to Siemens Mobility to equip Buenos Aires metro lines with CBTC signalling technology.

The Siemens Mobility CBTC solution Trainguard MT is the most extensively deployed automatic train control system in the world and is also used by many operators in Latin-America, like Sao Paulo and Salvador de Bahia, and around the world, including Paris, Beijing and New York.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/2CE099u

Contacts for journalists

Chris Mckniff

Tel: +1 646-715-6423

Email: chris.mckniff@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see:

www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.9 billion and had around 36,800 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

Reference number: HQMOPR202007165944EN

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 05:25:01 UTC
