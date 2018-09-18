T Mobile US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Florence; Moniors Oher Sorms

CUSTOMER SUPPORT (UPDATED 9/17)

T-Mobile is continuing to offer free calling/texting/data for active postpaid and prepaid customers in North and South Carolina who are not already on an unlimited plan. (Pay as you Go and postpaid plans that do not include data will receive free talk/text only). Area codes included are:

North Carolina: 252, 336, 704, 828, 910, 919

South Carolina: 803, 843, 864

COMMUNITY SUPPORT (UPDATED 9/13)

T-Mobile is offering 'Text to Give' to help those affected by Hurricane Florence:

To donate $10 to the American Red Cross, text FLORENCE to 90999. The donation will be charged to your next carrier bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/

To donate $25 to Save the Children, text HURRICANE to 20222. The donation will be charged to your next carrier bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/

To donate $10 to United Way South Carolina and support Hurricane Florence relief efforts text FLORENCE to 501501. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/

PRESS RELEASE (POSTED 9/11)

Bellevue, Washington - September 11, 2018 - As Hurricane Florence increases in intensity on its path toward the East Coast of the U.S., T-Mobile is actively making preparations to take care of customers and employees who may be impacted. A few efforts underway:



Our engineering and rapid response teams are positioned to quickly activate emergency equipment such as fuel trucks, mobile Cell on Wheels (COWs) and back-up power solutions, including portable generators, as soon as the storm begins to impact the area.

As long as it's safe for them to remain open, our stores and other facilities are prepared to help customers and impacted employees. They will have water, mobile generators, device charging stations, car and wall chargers and other supplies available.

We'll closely monitor the needs of the community in the aftermath of the storm to ensure that we're doing everything we can to help.

Hurricane Florence is expected to cause widespread tree damage, power outages and flooding -- all of which could contribute to network outages. We encourage customers to follow those evacuation orders to ensure their safety and minimize risk of service disruption.



We are also closely tracking Hurricane Isaac, which is threatening Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Olivia, which is gaining strength and tracking toward Hawaii. We encourage customers in those areas to monitor the storms and follow any community safety orders issued by local authorities.



If you are in an area that could potentially be impacted, we encourage you to charge devices and backup power packs now while power is intact. For safety tips and more information on how T-Mobile prepares for storms and hurricanes, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-prepares-for-2018-hurricane-season



For questions about your account or service, visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset.



For the latest information on the storms: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/cyclones/

