Vodafone : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) said Friday that revenue dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and backed its guidance for the full year.

The London-based telecommunications giant said it generated revenue of 11.00 billion euros ($12.48 billion) in the quarter to Dec. 31, compared with EUR11.80 billion in the year-earlier period.

Organic service revenue--a figure closely watched by analysts--rose 0.1% in the third quarter, Vodafone said. This represents a slowdown from the 0.5% increase posted for the three months to Sept. 30.

Vodafone said service revenue declined 1.1% in Europe but this was offset by a 4.9% increase in its Rest of World segment. A decline in South Africa was outweighed by growth in other global markets.

"Lower mobile contract churn across our markets and improved customer trends in Italy and Spain are encouraging. However, these have not yet translated into our financial results," Chief Executive Nick Read said.

Vodafone maintained its guidance for underlying organic adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--its preferred profit measure--to grow around 3% in the year ending March 31, and for free cash flow of around EUR5.4 billion.

--Adria Calatayud contributed to this article.

