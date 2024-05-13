May 13, 2024 at 08:58 am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Monday approved the nomination of Alexander Novak as Deputy Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to lawmakers to re-appoint Novak as deputy prime minister with additional responsibility for the economy, on top of his previous duties overseeing the energy sector and acting as Russia's point man in the OPEC+ group of oil producers.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)