Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers

11/18/2019 | 08:30pm EST
Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday urged the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to rethink a proposed rule change for proxy adviser firms, saying it would make activist investing "even more difficult and expensive to practice."

The SEC earlier this month put forward new rules that would require proxy adviser firms to give companies a chance to review proxy materials before they are sent to shareholders.

"I believe the current proposal - which would subject proxy advisory firms to onerous regulations - is a dangerous misstep that will have disastrous repercussions for the U.S. economy," Icahn wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.(https://on.wsj.com/2Qxjvlm)

"This odd arrangement would allow corporations to interfere with advisers' research - a recipe for disaster," Icahn wrote, asking the regulator to "rethink" the proposal.

Proxy advisory firms tell investors how to vote on governance issues in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers. The role of proxy advisers has gained more attention in recent years as the firms have become more influential.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -0.11% 63.11 Delayed Quote.10.69%
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
11/19CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/18CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
RE
11/14CARL ICAHN : Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit seeking Occidental acquisition records
RE
11/14CARL ICAHN : Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ
RE
11/13CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Makes Case for Xerox-HP Union
DJ
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
08/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO
RE
07/26CARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
07/20CARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ
07/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn launches proxy fight after stalled talks with Occidental CEO
RE
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
