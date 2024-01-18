Meta: Sheryl Sandberg to step down from Board of Directors

January 18, 2024

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's former Deputy CEO, has informed the social media giant's Board of Directors that she plans to step down as a director next year.



Sheryl Sandberg had stepped down as Meta's Chief Operating Officer in September 2022, but had remained a member of the Board of Directors since that date.



She was appointed deputy CEO of the former Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg in 2008, after spending nearly eight years at Google, as vice-president of sales and commercial activities.



A Harvard graduate, she currently chairs LeanIn.Org, a non-profit organization promoting gender equality and offering practical advice to help women achieve their professional goals.



