Barbara Bui sustains growth driven by retail, shares edge higher

Barbara Bui maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter, reporting a 2% increase in revenue. The announcement was well-received by investors on the Paris Bourse this Wednesday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/06/2026 at 09:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Parisian luxury house reported revenue of 3.84 million euros for the first three months of the year, compared to 3.78 million for the same period in 2025, bolstered by the strong performance of its directly operated stores.



Retail sales reached 2.30 million euros, up 6% year-on-year, demonstrating resilient activity despite a more constrained consumer environment, notably impacted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, e-commerce continues its rapid growth trajectory with a 19% increase over the first three months of the year, confirming the group's digital expansion.



The wholesale division (distribution through third-party retailers) saw a 6% decline (excluding private sales), which the company primarily attributed to billing delays for the Summer 2026 collection.



'In a complex economic climate, our directly operated business is showing good resilience and confirms the group's robustness at the start of this year,' Barbara Bui stated in its press release.



This sentiment was clearly shared by the market, as shares of the clothing and accessories brand rose 2% on Euronext Paris this Wednesday. The stock remains down nearly 9% year-to-date.