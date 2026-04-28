Regional dynamics remain mixed. Europe posted broadly flat activity, bolstered by solid performances in France and Spain, while North America recorded a sharp increase, driven notably by e-commerce and specialty stores. Latin America showed moderate growth, despite a challenging competitive environment in Mexico and Brazil.

Conversely, the Middle East and Africa declined, penalized by unfavorable market conditions and a tense geopolitical context.

Against this backdrop, the group confirmed its outlook and anticipates a progressive improvement in organic revenue growth.

Bic is also targeting a slight increase in its adjusted operating margin, as well as broadly stable free cash flow generation, while continuing the implementation of its strategic transformation.