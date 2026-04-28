Bic lifted by North American performance in Q1

The group reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of 453 million euros, representing 1.6% organic growth, supported by all categories and key geographical regions, with the exception of the Middle East and Africa. However, currency headwinds and scope changes weighed on activity, with negative impacts of 5.0% and 1.9% respectively.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/28/2026 at 12:16 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Regional dynamics remain mixed. Europe posted broadly flat activity, bolstered by solid performances in France and Spain, while North America recorded a sharp increase, driven notably by e-commerce and specialty stores. Latin America showed moderate growth, despite a challenging competitive environment in Mexico and Brazil.



Conversely, the Middle East and Africa declined, penalized by unfavorable market conditions and a tense geopolitical context.



Against this backdrop, the group confirmed its outlook and anticipates a progressive improvement in organic revenue growth.



Bic is also targeting a slight increase in its adjusted operating margin, as well as broadly stable free cash flow generation, while continuing the implementation of its strategic transformation.