The group reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of 453 million euros, representing 1.6% organic growth, supported by all categories and key geographical regions, with the exception of the Middle East and Africa. However, currency headwinds and scope changes weighed on activity, with negative impacts of 5.0% and 1.9% respectively.
Regional dynamics remain mixed. Europe posted broadly flat activity, bolstered by solid performances in France and Spain, while North America recorded a sharp increase, driven notably by e-commerce and specialty stores. Latin America showed moderate growth, despite a challenging competitive environment in Mexico and Brazil.
Conversely, the Middle East and Africa declined, penalized by unfavorable market conditions and a tense geopolitical context.
Against this backdrop, the group confirmed its outlook and anticipates a progressive improvement in organic revenue growth.
Bic is also targeting a slight increase in its adjusted operating margin, as well as broadly stable free cash flow generation, while continuing the implementation of its strategic transformation.
Société BIC is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- stationery (35.2%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- lighters (34.6%);
- razors (28.8%);
- other (1.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.2%), North America (35.9%), Latin America (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (7.9%), and Asia & Oceania (3.5%).
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