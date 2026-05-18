Euroland Corporate initiates coverage of Wendel with a Buy rating

Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of Wendel with a 'buy' recommendation and a price target of 112 EUR, implying a potential upside of +28% from current levels for the investment firm's shares.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 04:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Heir to three centuries of history, Wendel is embarking on a major strategic transformation towards a hybrid model combining proprietary investment and asset management,' the brokerage highlights.



According to Euroland Corporate, this repositioning aims to generate more recurring revenue streams, which are better valued by the market. 'In this context, the discount to NAV, currently near -50%, appears excessive,' it notes.



'Supported by a solid balance sheet and recognized financial discipline, the group has clear levers to trigger a gradual re-rating,' says the analyst, who also points to a more transparent shareholder return policy.