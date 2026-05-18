'Heir to three centuries of history, Wendel is embarking on a major strategic transformation towards a hybrid model combining proprietary investment and asset management,' the brokerage highlights.
According to Euroland Corporate, this repositioning aims to generate more recurring revenue streams, which are better valued by the market. 'In this context, the discount to NAV, currently near -50%, appears excessive,' it notes.
'Supported by a solid balance sheet and recognized financial discipline, the group has clear levers to trigger a gradual re-rating,' says the analyst, who also points to a more transparent shareholder return policy.
Wendel is an investment company specializing in long-term share acquisitions in listed and non-listed companies with leading positions in order to accelerate their growth and development.
Wendel is a shareholder of Bureau Veritas (15% owned as at December 31, 2025; certification and quality control services), Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI; 97.7%; training services), Stahl (68.1%; manufacture of chemical products for surface coating), Tarkett (25.6%; manufacture of floor coverings and sports surfaces), IHS (18.77%; mobile telecommunications infrastructure), ACAMS (97.9%; training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention), Scalian (81.4%; digital transformation and business process management), Globeducate (49.3%; nursery to secondary education), IK Partners (51%; investment fund) and Monroe Capital (72.1%; investment fund).
With Wendel Growth, Wendel invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.