The Swedish developer of gambling software for online casino operators just reported quarterly revenue down 1.5%. On a constant-currency basis, sales grew 6.8% and EBITDA margin held at 65.4%. The cash machine never stalled, which is precisely what makes the current valuation so counterintuitive: Evolution trades at eleven times earnings, a level you'd instinctively associate with a late-cycle business rather than a company still posting nearly 7% organic growth.

The 513 million euros booked in the first quarter of 2026 came in 7.9 million below the same period in 2025. That 1.5% decline says little of use about the underlying business, since on a constant-currency basis Evolution grew 6.8% year-on-year, the gap coming mainly from dollar weakness in North America, a market that nonetheless delivered strong momentum in local currency.

The second read lies in the margins. EBITDA came in at 335.3 million euros for a 65.4% margin, shedding a marginal 20 basis points year-on-year, while operating cash flow reached 345.8 million euros, or 67% of revenue. The cash pile crossed the one billion mark at 1.098 billion euros at the end of March, with management describing this margin level as sustainable for the full year. For a group said to be under threat on every front, the income statement stubbornly resembles that of a business that works.

Europe is the skid. The region, still accounting for a third of revenue, fell 11.9% year-on-year and 5.9% sequentially, marking its second consecutive quarter of contraction. Management has sharpened its diagnosis: the regulatory frameworks themselves remain stable, but their enforcement has become increasingly discretionary at the local level. The distinction is technical but consequential, since a new framework can be modeled and anticipated, while subjective enforcement is simply endured. European volumes keep shrinking quarter after quarter, with no sign of a turn.

Europe replaces Asia

Asia tells the opposite story. For two years, the market fixated on the Asian slowdown as its dominant narrative on Evolution, on the back of technical lockouts targeting grey operators and the erosion of dubious markets that followed. The first quarter of 2026 marks a second consecutive quarter of sequential growth at 2.2%, a real signal even though management tempers the message by warning that volatility will persist in the months ahead.

The epicenter of the slowdown has shifted. Europe today occupies the place Asia held two years ago, except that the nature of the risk is not the same: European pressure is regulatory and structural, dependent on the long timeframes of public authorities, where Asian pressure remained security-driven and cyclical, soluble through the group's technical countermeasures. The market is still watching the old problem while the new one settles in.

Meanwhile, Latin America delivered 29.3% growth and hit a record high of 46.8 million euros, while North America grew 21.4% in local currency, masked by dollar weakness in the euro-denominated accounts. Maine has just legalized online casinos, Alberta will launch its regulated market in July as the second Canadian province after Ontario, and the second Michigan studio is coming online. Management also flags additional expansion needs in Brazil and Colombia. Evolution's geographic footprint is openly reconfiguring, with numbers already lining up behind the pivot narrative.

The board has proposed no dividend for fiscal 2025. For context, the group returned 1.1 billion euros to shareholders in 2025, including 572 million in dividends and 500 million in buybacks, for a total yield of 9.3% calculated on year-end market cap. The mix was already tilting heavily toward buybacks, and the current decision extends that shift: all shareholder remuneration now flows through buybacks and acquisitions, including the still-pending purchase of Galaxy Gaming in the United States for approximately 85 million dollars. Martin Carlesund, chief executive, called the suspension undramatic and announced that the capital allocation framework for 2026 will be decided and communicated in the months ahead. The dividend disappears without shareholder remuneration falling, it simply changes channel.

Doubt in numbers

At 612.90 Swedish kronor, or around 57 euros, the stock carries a market cap of 11.4 billion euros. Estimated net cash of 0.8 billion brings enterprise value down to 10.6 billion, and at that level Evolution trades at 10.8 times estimated 2026 net earnings and 7.6 times EBITDA. The free cash flow yield comes in at 10%, almost in line with the total yield delivered to shareholders in 2025 through combined dividends and buybacks.

This multiple is the endpoint of a three-stage de-rating. The stock traded above 35 times earnings between 2020 and 2022 when growth was running above 30%, then around 22 times once growth slowed, before a sharper break from 2024 onward down to 12 to 13 times as the Asian and regulatory worries became the dominant narrative. At eleven times earnings, the shareholder recovers their investment in nearly ten years of cash flow alone, with no growth and no multiple change. That is the profile of a mature, stable business, while the same company still generates 65% EBITDA margins and grows close to 7% organically.

Two trajectories frame the wait. If the multiple stays nailed at eleven, the shareholder continues collecting a double-digit annual yield, mechanically amplified by share buybacks as long as the board considers the stock undervalued. A partial expansion toward 16 to 18 times earnings, aligned with the average outside the euphoric period, would bring market cap to around 17 billion euros, a scenario of simple normalization. A return to the decade-long average of 29 times falls outside the realm of credible assumptions, since it would require a growth acceleration that neither European regulatory tightening nor a structurally lower organic plateau than before 2022 give any hint of.

What's left to watch

Four markers will shape the coming quarters. The European trajectory first, since a third consecutive quarter of sequential decline would force annual estimates to give way. Then the outcome of the British license review, opened in late 2024 by the UK Gambling Commission, whose conclusions may include financial penalties or operational restrictions. Asian confirmation, with a third quarter of sequential growth that would signal the bottom is past and would shift the dominant narrative. And finally the capital allocation announcement for 2026, expected in the months ahead, which will tell whether the cash surplus fuels buybacks, acquisitions, or both.

At eleven times earnings, what the Evolution shareholder buys today is not a turnaround thesis. It is the right to wait for proof, on the cheap.