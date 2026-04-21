After a prolonged period of skepticism, the leading US pipeline operator has fully regained the market's favor.

This trend continues following well-received annual results and the green light given to the pipeline project developed with Phillips 66 to unlock the Californian market. Kinder Morgan is currently valued at a dividend yield of 3.6%, hitting 15-year lows.

It is unusual to see the owner-operator of infrastructure - admittedly strategic and in high demand since North America became a major hydrocarbon exporter - valued in such a manner, 600bp below the 10-year Treasury yield.

The current optimism contrasts sharply with 2020-2023, when the pandemic, followed by fears of runaway inflation and the subsequent interest rate hikes - two headwinds for highly capital-intensive businesses - had depressed the valuation to a dividend yield near 7%.

However, the market delivered a stellar 2024 for Kinder Morgan, as its market capitalization precisely doubled in twelve months. 2025 was a year of consolidation, before the group's market cap surged again since the start of 2026.

This rally appears to be driven more by unprecedented optimism surrounding the natural gas sector - particularly its role in powering data centers, the neural hubs of artificial intelligence, and the opening of new LNG terminals - than by a marked improvement in fundamentals.

Indeed, despite the highly strategic nature of its assets, the returns on investment achieved by Kinder Morgan on its growth projects have proven rather modest. In this respect, the valuation has expanded much faster than the growth in profit, free cash flow, or dividend distributions.

Nevertheless, Kinder Morgan has become a central piece in the US natural gas puzzle, as nearly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the country moves through its pipelines and terminals, while it accounts for approximately 15% to 20% of storage capacity.