In mining, stories often look best right when profits peak. However, that's when investors should be more careful.

Published on 05/18/2026 at 06:05 am EDT - Modified on 05/18/2026 at 06:45 am EDT

Gold’s recent price spikes have made dirt digging incredibly lucrative.

Market research and consulting firm, Fortune Business Insights suggests that the global gold mining market could grow from about $327.8bn in 2026 to over $765bn by 2034, implying roughly 11% annual growth. That growth is backed by steady demand from jewelry, investors and technology.

At its core, Aris is a gold mining company focused on Latin America. It operates key mines like Segovia and Marmato in Colombia, where it extracts gold and sells it into global markets. Simply put, its fortunes rise and fall with gold prices.

To be fair, the company is executing well. Steady development milestones at Marmato and Segovia are keeping expansion on schedule, hitting timelines matters in mining, and so far, Aris Mining looks like it is delivering more than it is promising.

But the bigger story is ambition. Canada-based Aris Mining is pushing several large projects at once - Marmato, Soto Norte, and Toroparu - all of which are aimed at reaching a much higher production level. That kind of scale can transform the business, although it also means more complexity and more risk.

And that’s the trade-off investors need to bear in mind. These projects are expensive and sit in regions where permits, local issues and cost overruns can slow things down. If gold prices soften, the pressure shows up quickly. The story looks strong but now it has to hold up.

Gold rushes

The company entered 2026 with a strong Q1. Revenue came in at $372.5m, surging 136.5% y/y from $157.5m in Q1 25, driven by higher gold prices and increased production to 74,300 ounces from 54,700 ounces last year. The bigger story is profitability: net income jumped to $161.7m, up 6.6x from $21.2m, highlighting how pricing strength and scale are translating into earnings.

Strength at the balance sheet level is also visible, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $472.1m in Q1 26 from $239.8m in Q1 25.

Margins remained solid, supported by higher grades and lower costs at Segovia, with Marmato adding incremental growth. Realized gold prices of above $4,800/oz did much of the ground work, amplifying operating leverage.

The mix is evolving. Segovia continues to anchor cash flow, while Marmato is steadily gaining importance as expansion progresses.

Aris isn’t just benefiting from gold; it’s also growing bigger with it.

Hope vs Reality

The Aris stock has done its job, up a massive 216.7% over the last year, pushing the company's market capitalization to $3.8bn. At $18.2, the share's still below its 52-week high of $22.9, but not by much. That’s a market leaning into a growth story.

There’s a gap here. The company’s past returns are low, with a three-year ROE of 1.6%. Even returns at 6.3% in FY 25 aren’t very strong. However, the stock is still rising because investors are betting on future growth from expansion projects, not current performance.

Then there’s the Street: all four analysts have “Buy” ratings on the stock, with an average target price of $29.8, implying 64.1% upside potential. That’s bullish, no doubt, but also a bit one-sided. This trend usually says more about the story being exciting than the risks being fully priced in.

Gold dependency

Aris Mining is building a compelling growth story, although risks sit just beneath the surface. The expansion pipeline, Marmato, Soto Norte and Toroparu demands a lot of capital and near-perfect execution across Colombia and Guyana, where permitting and community alignment can easily slow timelines.

The business also relies heavily on gold prices. Today’s strong pricing is doing a lot of the work, but that cuts both ways. Any pullback can quickly compress margins and cash flow.

For a stock already priced for scale, the real test is simple: turning ambitious plans into consistent returns. If execution slips, the optimism could fade just as fast as it was formed.