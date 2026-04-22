Based in Northern Italy, Tekube SRL operates a PCB resale business serving 30 active clients as of year-end 2025.
This transaction, led jointly by the M&A teams and Pascal Lequerre, EVP Southern Europe, enables the Group to bolster its already solid position in a key market, with the objective of pursuing profitable growth. In addition to the acquired assets from Tekube, which generated estimated revenue of 2 million euros in 2025, Icape recently integrated several experienced and well-regarded local professionals into its sales force, reinforcing its high-performing regional teams.
This acquisition is fully aligned with the 30 million euro external growth target set for 2026. It meets all of the Group's selection criteria, particularly regarding valuation. Entirely self-funded, the deal is expected to generate operational, geographical, commercial, and procurement synergies.
Icape Holding specializes in the manufacture and marketing of printed circuit boards and custom technical parts. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of printed circuit boards (78.6%): simple, flexible, rigid circuits, etc.;
- sale of electromechanical parts (20.9%): wiring harnesses, connectors, adapters, transformers, coils, etc. In addition, the group is developing an electronic assembly activity;
- other (0.5%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
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