Proprietary trading powerhouse Jane Street has finalized a deal worth approximately $6bn to secure cloud services from CoreWeave, a specialist in AI-dedicated infrastructure. Concurrently, the firm invested $1bn in equity at a price of $109 per share, representing a discount of roughly 7%. This transaction brings its total stake to nearly $1.44bn, positioning Jane Street as the group's fifth-largest shareholder.
The agreement underscores the surging demand for AI-related computing power. CoreWeave, which counts Nvidia among its backers, has been securing a string of major contracts, notably with Anthropic and Meta—the latter recently expanded to $21bn. So-called "neo-cloud" providers are capitalizing on this trend by offering infrastructure tailored to the escalating requirements of companies developing AI models.
CoreWeave's valuation has now reached $61.61bn, up from $23bn at the time of its IPO, while its share price has climbed nearly 64% YTD, despite a recent slight pullback. To fuel its expansion, the company plans to invest between $30bn and $35bn in 2026, primarily in Nvidia chips and data centers, though this growth comes at the cost of a heavy debt load exceeding $14bn.
CoreWeave, Inc. is an American technology company founded in 2017, specializing in cloud infrastructure designed for compute-intensive workloads. It has positioned itself as a niche player in a market dominated by generalist giants. Its offering is built on a vertical specialization in artificial intelligence (AI) and related applications, notably high-performance computing (HPC) and graphical rendering. CoreWeave operates a GPU-first architecture, optimized for training and inference of generative AI models. It also targets scientific and financial computing, as well as real-time 3D rendering needs. With its own data centers located in the United States and Europe, the company maintains full control over its infrastructure. This control enables it to deliver high performance, low latency, and flexible deployment capabilities. Some facilities are shared among clients, while others are fully dedicated to a single customer. CoreWeave serves a diverse clientele, ranging from AI startups to research labs, as well as production studios and financial institutions. In addition to its hardware infrastructure, the company develops its own GPU management software. These tools enable intelligent resource allocation, continuous performance optimization, and better cost control. This vertical integration, from hardware to software, enhances the company's competitiveness. CoreWeave stands out through its tailored approach and its ability to meet clients’ specific needs. It aims to become the leading provider for AI workloads on a global scale. In a context of surging demand for computing power, its model is appealing due to its specialization and agility.
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